DOH: Weekly COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rates drop for Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw a decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 3.2% for the week of March 25-March 31, down from 3.3% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 2.6% two weeks ago and 4.8% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 14.6, down from 16.6 the previous week, 17.4 two weeks ago and 32.4 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Monday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February.

There were nine patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's update from the Department of Health. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 8.4.

There are no adults in intensive care and three on ventilators. Thirty-four adult ICU beds remain open of the 113 currently staffed across the county, and 19 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported four new cases for Cumberland County Sunday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 8.0. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped by one to one patient Monday, with seven of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and none on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed the same at 17 patients Monday, with 35 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 4)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 69% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.7% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 4)

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 6.1% (also highest in the state).

Bedord County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 25.1. Susquehanna County tops the state at 71.9.

School-age children (updated April 1)

In its weekly update for the 30th week of the school year, the department reported two cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 23-March 29, a decrease from the previous week's total of nine cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,559.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 458 cases reported during the week of March 23-March 29, slightly up from an increase of 455 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,644.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 4 - three-day weekend update):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 16 new cases; 24,709 total cases (20,813 confirmed, 3,896 probable); 47,380 negatives; 359 deaths (+1); 55.2% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 24,709 total cases (20,813 confirmed, 3,896 probable); 47,380 negatives; 359 deaths (+1); 55.2% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new case; 10,966 total cases (7,393 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,620 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

2 new case; 10,966 total cases (7,393 confirmed, 3,573 probable); 13,620 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 29,617 total cases (23,809 confirmed, 5,808 probable); 50,346 negatives; 607 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 29,617 total cases (23,809 confirmed, 5,808 probable); 50,346 negatives; 607 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 16 new cases; 50,865 total cases (38,759 confirmed, 12,106 probable); 111,328 negatives; 888 deaths; 69% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 50,865 total cases (38,759 confirmed, 12,106 probable); 111,328 negatives; 888 deaths; 69% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 17 new cases; 59,024 total cases (49,354 confirmed, 9,670 probable); 136,226 negatives; 957 deaths; 62.8% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 59,024 total cases (49,354 confirmed, 9,670 probable); 136,226 negatives; 957 deaths; 62.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 4 new cases; 40,276 total cases (33,475 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 68,906 negatives; 689 deaths (+1); 49.1% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 40,276 total cases (33,475 confirmed, 6,801 probable); 68,906 negatives; 689 deaths (+1); 49.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,121 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,368 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,121 total cases (2,238 confirmed, 1,883 probable); 5,368 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 11,489 total cases (9,566 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,604 negatives; 243 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 11,489 total cases (9,566 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,604 negatives; 243 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new cases; 4,764 total cases (4,387 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,235 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,764 total cases (4,387 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,235 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 6 new cases; 36,516 total cases (31,698 confirmed, 4,818 probable); 66,591 negatives; 513 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 36,516 total cases (31,698 confirmed, 4,818 probable); 66,591 negatives; 513 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 12,261 total cases (11,647 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,356 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 12,261 total cases (11,647 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,356 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 3 new case; 8,821 total cases (6,947 confirmed, 1,874 probable); 14,633 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

3 new case; 8,821 total cases (6,947 confirmed, 1,874 probable); 14,633 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 39 new cases; 118,474 total cases (99,116 confirmed; 19,358 probable); 206,638 negatives; 1,486 deaths (+1); 58.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 25.3 (25.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (10.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (3.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.6 (16.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 1.9% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.1 (11.5 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13.5 (16.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (3.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 14.8 (24.7 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (2.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 4.3 (10.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.2% last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.0% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 18.0 (16.9 previous 7 days)

