DOH: Weekly COVID-19 incidence and positivity rates drop again for Cumberland County

Cumberland County continues to see weekly decreases in case rates and percent positivity in the state Department of Health's Early Warning Dashboard updates.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.2% for the week of Feb. 4-Feb. 10, down from 25.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 181.2, down from 352.1 the previous week and 673.7 from two weeks ago.

Cumberland County added one death in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health Monday.

The county finished January with 75 deaths reported, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 35 deaths reported in the first 14 days of February and 253 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 76 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's update from the Department of Health, a drop of one since Sunday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 93.1, the 20th straight day that rate has dropped and the lowest rate since Nov. 25.

There are 12 adults in intensive care and seven on ventilators. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 27 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 40 new cases in the DOH open data Monday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 83.0, the lowest rate since Nov. 11. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (the same as Sunday), with 11 of 32 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 15 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are seven adults in intensive care and five on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 93 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (down five from Sunday), with 37 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 81 of 169 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and 12 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 11)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 86 total cases (76 adults, 10 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of seven cases since Wednesday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

There are 10 pediatric patients, with seven of them known to be unvaccinated (none are in an ICU or on a ventilator).

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 19 COVID patients (an increase of two since Wednesday). Nine are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and none on a ventilator) and 10 are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has three COVID patients. Two are fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is not fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 14)

In data updated Friday evening, the CDC says 67.4% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.2% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 74.8% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 14)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 17.2% for the week of Feb. 4-Feb. 10, down from 25.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 181.2, down from 352.1 the previous week and 673.7 from two weeks ago.

Perry County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 23.4% (the fourth highest in the state and down from 31.3% the week before). Bedford and Cameron counties both sit at 24.5%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 468.2, the highest rate in the state and down from 830.1 the week before.

School-age children (updated Feb. 11)

In its weekly update for the 23rd week of the school year, the department reported 104 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 204 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,380.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 5,259 cases reported during the week of Feb. 2-Feb. 8, down from an increase of 10,632 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 247,521.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 14):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 16 new cases; 24,277 total cases (20,457 confirmed, 3,820 probable); 46,449 negatives; 344 deaths; 54.3% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 24,277 total cases (20,457 confirmed, 3,820 probable); 46,449 negatives; 344 deaths; 54.3% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 8 new cases; 10,710 total cases (7,196 confirmed, 3,514 probable); 13,336 negatives; 258 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 10,710 total cases (7,196 confirmed, 3,514 probable); 13,336 negatives; 258 deaths; 38.3% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 43 new cases; 28,973 total cases (23,254 confirmed, 5,719 probable); 49,619 negatives; 584 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated

43 new cases; 28,973 total cases (23,254 confirmed, 5,719 probable); 49,619 negatives; 584 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 41 new cases; 49,795 total cases (38,046 confirmed, 11,749 probable); 108,988 negatives; 843 deaths (+1); 67.4% of county population vaccinated

41 new cases; 49,795 total cases (38,046 confirmed, 11,749 probable); 108,988 negatives; 843 deaths (+1); 67.4% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 40 new cases; 58,143 total cases (48,682 confirmed, 9,461 probable); 133,581 negatives; 900 deaths (+1); 61.3% of county population vaccinated

40 new cases; 58,143 total cases (48,682 confirmed, 9,461 probable); 133,581 negatives; 900 deaths (+1); 61.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 21 new cases; 39,620 total cases (32,935 confirmed, 6,685 probable); 67,126 negatives; 649 deaths (+1); 48.2% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 39,620 total cases (32,935 confirmed, 6,685 probable); 67,126 negatives; 649 deaths (+1); 48.2% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 2 new cases; 3,994 total cases (2,147 confirmed, 1,847 probable); 5,191 negatives; 62 deaths; 35.2% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 3,994 total cases (2,147 confirmed, 1,847 probable); 5,191 negatives; 62 deaths; 35.2% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 11,214 total cases (9,329 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 22,777 negatives; 235 deaths; 50.2% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 11,214 total cases (9,329 confirmed, 1,885 probable); 22,777 negatives; 235 deaths; 50.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 4 new cases; 4,666 total cases (4,301 confirmed, 365 probable); 7,071 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 4,666 total cases (4,301 confirmed, 365 probable); 7,071 negatives; 169 deaths; 39.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 11 new cases; 36,045 total cases (31,309 confirmed, 4,736 probable); 65,144 negatives; 484 deaths (+1); 54.6% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 36,045 total cases (31,309 confirmed, 4,736 probable); 65,144 negatives; 484 deaths (+1); 54.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 11 new cases; 12,020 total cases (11,416 confirmed, 604 probable); 17,925 negatives; 263 deaths (+1); 48.9% of county population vaccinated

11 new cases; 12,020 total cases (11,416 confirmed, 604 probable); 17,925 negatives; 263 deaths (+1); 48.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 8 new cases; 8,672 total cases (6,842 confirmed, 1,830 probable); 14,309 negatives; 175 deaths (+1); 47.7% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 8,672 total cases (6,842 confirmed, 1,830 probable); 14,309 negatives; 175 deaths (+1); 47.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 66 new cases; 116,598 total cases (97,547 confirmed; 19,051 probable); 201,999 negatives; 1,406 deaths; 57.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 14):

17013: 5,773 positives, 16,622 negatives - +54 since Feb. 10

17015: 3,386 positives, 8,196 negatives - +27 since Feb. 10

17050: 5,565 positives, 17,908 negatives - +57 since Feb. 10

17055: 6,055 positives, 19,217 negatives - +71 since Feb. 10

17011: 5,581 positives, 16,056 negatives - +55 since Feb. 10

17007: 842 positives, 2,186 negatives - +10 since Feb. 10

17065: 670 positives, 1,429 negatives - +8 since Feb. 10

17324: 725 positives, 1,434 negatives - +9 since Feb. 10

17241: 1,595 positives, 3,629 negatives - +25 since Feb. 10

17257: 4,524 positives, 8,350 negatives - +30 since Feb. 10

17240: 433 positives, 771 negatives - +5 since Feb. 10

17025: 2,627 positives, 6,753 negatives - +37 since Feb. 10

17070: 2,447 positives, 6,234 negatives - +17 since Feb. 10

17043: 814 positives, 2,391 negatives - +5 since Feb. 10

17019: 2,796 positives, 6,327 negatives - +19 since Feb. 10

17266: 64 positives, 152 negatives - +2 since Feb. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 4)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.7% last 7 days (18.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.3 (337.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (24.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 230.1 (434.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (25.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 181.2 (352.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 162.1 (303.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 15.8 % last 7 days (25.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 259.3 (505.1 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (23.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 187.6 (331.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.4% last 7 days (31.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 211.8 (350.1 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 16.5% last 7 days (24.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (24.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 222.0 (417.1 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.