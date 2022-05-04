DOH: Weekly COVID-19 incidence and percent positivity rates increase for Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 9.8% for the week of April 27-May 3, up from 8.0% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 6.3% two weeks ago and 4.8% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 55.3, up from 39.5 the previous week, 28.8 two weeks ago and 22.5 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Wednesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and had four reported deaths in April.

Data for this report is pulled from the department's COVID-19 dashboard map, which no longer includes updated numbers for negative test results by county.

There were 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 10.0 as of Wednesday.

There are zero adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Nineteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 19 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department reported 42 new cases for Cumberland County Wednesday, and 206 cases in the past seven days in its weekly update to its open data. The Health Department now updates its open data numbers (data sets adjusted for corrections) once a week on Wednesdays.

According to department open data as of Wednesday, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 29.4, the highest rate since March 2. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's stayed at one to one patient Wednesday, with 15 of its 33 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are no adults in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations increased by two to 20 patients Wednesday, with 41 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Vaccine update (May 4)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 70.2% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 74.1% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.6% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.5% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (May 3)

Dauphin County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 10.1%. York County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 80.6.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 22.6%. Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 402.8.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated May 4):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 13 new cases; 24,996 total cases (21,039 confirmed, 3,957 probable); 362 deaths; 55.7% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 24,996 total cases (21,039 confirmed, 3,957 probable); 362 deaths; 55.7% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 9 new case; 11,010 total cases (7,412 confirmed, 3,598 probable); 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated

9 new case; 11,010 total cases (7,412 confirmed, 3,598 probable); 275 deaths; 39% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 12 new cases; 29,807 total cases (23,934 confirmed, 5,873 probable); 616 deaths; 52.6% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 29,807 total cases (23,934 confirmed, 5,873 probable); 616 deaths; 52.6% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 54 new cases; 51,406 total cases (39,143 confirmed, 12,263 probable); 892 deaths; 70.2% of county population vaccinated

54 new cases; 51,406 total cases (39,143 confirmed, 12,263 probable); 892 deaths; 70.2% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 39 new cases; 59,511 total cases (49,664 confirmed, 9,817 probable); 964 deaths; 63.8% of county population vaccinated

39 new cases; 59,511 total cases (49,664 confirmed, 9,817 probable); 964 deaths; 63.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 20 new cases; 40,558 total cases (33,732 confirmed, 6,826 probable); 694 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 40,558 total cases (33,732 confirmed, 6,826 probable); 694 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,141 total cases (2,248 confirmed, 1,893 probable); 65 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,141 total cases (2,248 confirmed, 1,893 probable); 65 deaths; 36.1% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 7 new cases; 11,568 total cases (9,632 confirmed, 1,936 probable); 247 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 11,568 total cases (9,632 confirmed, 1,936 probable); 247 deaths; 51.4% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new case; 4,781 total cases (4,404 confirmed, 377 probable); 176 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated

2 new case; 4,781 total cases (4,404 confirmed, 377 probable); 176 deaths; 40.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 35 new cases; 36,833 total cases (31,932 confirmed, 4,901 probable); 518 deaths; 56.3% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 36,833 total cases (31,932 confirmed, 4,901 probable); 518 deaths; 56.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 2 new cases; 12,328 total cases (11,703 confirmed, 625 probable); 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 12,328 total cases (11,703 confirmed, 625 probable); 276 deaths; 50% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new case; 8,857 total cases (6,970 confirmed, 1,887 probable); 184 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated

2 new case; 8,857 total cases (6,970 confirmed, 1,887 probable); 184 deaths; 49.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 76 new cases; 119,729 total cases (100,137 confirmed; 19,592 probable); 1,501 deaths (+1); 59.3% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 87.8 (69.1 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 9.8% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.7 (56.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 9.8% last 7 days (8.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 55.3 (39.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 10.1% last 7 days (6.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 57.1 (25.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 5.6% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.0 (56.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (4.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 67.0 (43.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 4.3% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.8 (19.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 9.2% last 7 days (6.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 80.6 (55.2 previous 7 days)

