DOH: Weekly COVID-19 hospitalization, positivity rates continue to drop for Cumberland County

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 14% for the week of Feb. 11-17, down from 17.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 156.3, down from 188.7 the previous week, 352.1 two weeks ago and 673.7 from three weeks ago.

Cumberland County added no new deaths Monday or Tuesday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The DOH did not update data on Monday.

The county finished January with 75 deaths reported, the highest monthly total since January 2021. It has 42 deaths reported in the first 22 days of February and 260 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, a decrease of one from Sunday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 78.3.

There are six adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Twelve adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 27 of 96 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 25 cases in the Health Department open data Tuesday, following 20 cases reported Monday and 18 cases reported Sunday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 50.6, the lowest rate since Aug. 23. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 29 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (a decrease of two from Sunday), with three of 27 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 14 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are six adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 56 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down eight from Sunday), with 28 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 81 of 169 available ventilators in use. There are 14 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

Penn State Health cases update (Feb. 18)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 57 total cases (52 adults, five pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, a decrease of three cases since Wednesday. Data is incomplete for the vaccinated and unvaccinated totals because Penn State Health said the vaccination status of St. Joseph Medical Center inpatients is unavailable.

The health system said the Feb. 18 update will be the last time it updates the dashboard.

There are five pediatric patients, with four of them known to be unvaccinated (one is in an ICU) and one whose vaccination status is unknown.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill did not have its numbers updated Friday, but on Wednesday, it had 14 COVID patients (a drop of five since Feb. 11). Seven are fully vaccinated adults (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and seven are unvaccinated adults (one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has two COVID patients. One is fully vaccinated (no one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is not fully vaccinated (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator).

Vaccine update (Feb. 22)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 67.8% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 71.6% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.3% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 21)

Mifflin County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 17.0% (the third highest in the state and down from 23.1% the week before). Armstrong county topped the state at 20%.

Mifflin County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 286.1, the second highest rate in the state and down from 489.8 the week before. Forest County tops the state at 372.6.

School-age children (updated Feb. 18)

In its weekly update for the 24th week of the school year, the department reported 71 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, a decrease from the previous week's total of 104 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,450.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 3,183 cases reported during the week of Feb. 9-Feb. 15, down from an increase of 5,259 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 250,717.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 22, 2-day totals since no DOH report Monday):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 16 new cases; 24,430 total cases (20,581 confirmed, 3,849 probable); 46,600 negatives; 347 deaths; 54.6% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 24,430 total cases (20,581 confirmed, 3,849 probable); 46,600 negatives; 347 deaths; 54.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 13 new cases; 10,821 total cases (7,269 confirmed, 3,552 probable); 13,398 negatives; 265 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 10,821 total cases (7,269 confirmed, 3,552 probable); 13,398 negatives; 265 deaths; 38.4% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 46 new cases; 29,234 total cases (23,481 confirmed, 5,753 probable); 49,747 negatives; 591 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated

46 new cases; 29,234 total cases (23,481 confirmed, 5,753 probable); 49,747 negatives; 591 deaths; 51.5% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 49 new cases; 50,204 total cases (38,321 confirmed, 11,883 probable); 109,346 negatives; 850 deaths; 67.8% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 50,204 total cases (38,321 confirmed, 11,883 probable); 109,346 negatives; 850 deaths; 67.8% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 50 new cases; 58,490 total cases (48,930 confirmed, 9,560 probable); 134,106 negatives; 917 deaths; 61.7% of county population vaccinated

50 new cases; 58,490 total cases (48,930 confirmed, 9,560 probable); 134,106 negatives; 917 deaths; 61.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 49 new cases; 39,876 total cases (33,158 confirmed, 6,718 probable); 67,472 negatives; 655 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated

49 new cases; 39,876 total cases (33,158 confirmed, 6,718 probable); 67,472 negatives; 655 deaths; 48.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 8 new cases; 4,059 total cases (2,199 confirmed, 1,860 probable); 5,227 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 4,059 total cases (2,199 confirmed, 1,860 probable); 5,227 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.4% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 15 new cases; 11,337 total cases (9,437 confirmed, 1,900 probable); 22,931 negatives; 237 deaths; 50.3% of county population vaccinated

15 new cases; 11,337 total cases (9,437 confirmed, 1,900 probable); 22,931 negatives; 237 deaths; 50.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 4,717 total cases (4,342 confirmed, 375 probable); 7,092 negatives; 173 deaths; 39.9% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 4,717 total cases (4,342 confirmed, 375 probable); 7,092 negatives; 173 deaths; 39.9% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 32 new cases; 36,241 total cases (31,475 confirmed, 4,766 probable); 65,383 negatives; 493 deaths; 54.8% of county population vaccinated

32 new cases; 36,241 total cases (31,475 confirmed, 4,766 probable); 65,383 negatives; 493 deaths; 54.8% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 16 new cases; 12,133 total cases (11,525 confirmed, 608 probable); 17,994 negatives; 266 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 12,133 total cases (11,525 confirmed, 608 probable); 17,994 negatives; 266 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 9 new cases; 8,744 total cases (6,895 confirmed, 1,849 probable); 14,371 negatives; 178 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 8,744 total cases (6,895 confirmed, 1,849 probable); 14,371 negatives; 178 deaths; 47.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 81 new cases; 117,303 total cases (98,133 confirmed; 19,170 probable); 202,713 negatives; 1,431 deaths; 57.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Feb. 22):

17013: 5,816 positives, 16,640 negatives - +26 since Feb. 17

17015: 3,411 positives, 8,219 negatives - +16 since Feb. 17

17050: 5,595 positives, 17,987 negatives - +20 since Feb. 17

17055: 6,113 positives, 19,265 negatives - +32 since Feb. 17

17011: 5,628 positives, 16,117 negatives - +28 since Feb. 17

17007: 844 positives, 2,196 negatives - +0 since Feb. 17

17065: 671 positives, 1,439 negatives - +3 since Feb. 17

17324: 731 positives, 1,441 negatives - +5 since Feb. 17

17241: 1,605 positives, 3,652 negatives - +6 since Feb. 17

17257: 4,545 positives, 8,411 negatives - +10 since Feb. 17

17240: 434 positives, 777 negatives - +1 since Feb. 17

17025: 2,644 positives, 6,776 negatives - +10 since Feb. 17

17070: 2,466 positives, 6,249 negatives - +8 since Feb. 17

17043: 821 positives, 2,399 negatives - +4 since Feb. 17

17019: 2,821 positives, 6,357 negatives - +15 since Feb. 17

17266: 65 positives, 152 negatives - +3 since Feb. 17

School district and college case counts (updated Feb. 18)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated weekly. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 11.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 133.0 (234.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.3 (188.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.4 (164.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.0 (260.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.3 (190.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (23.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 127.5 (211.8 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 12.3% last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (16.3% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 151.0 (224.0 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

