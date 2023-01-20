DOH Update: 14-day COVID-19 hospitalization rate on decline in Cumberland County

After reaching a a peak 14-day hospitalization rate for the last 10 months on Jan. 6, Cumberland County's COVID-19 14-day hospitalization rate has shown a steady decline in the past 12 days.

The county's 14-day rate sat at 25.2 Wednesday, it's lowest rate since Dec. 6. After 19 straight days with a rate higher than 30 through the end of December and beginning of January, the county rate now has now declined for 12 straight days.

That 14-day rate sat at 154 on Jan. 18, 2022.

Cumberland County remains in the low level of community spread.

The CDC updates its community levels data every Thursday afternoon. It uses new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population (7-day total), new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population and percent of inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients (7-day average) to determine its community spread levels of high, medium and low.

Thursday's update shows one county in the state (Pike) in the high level for COVID community levels as of Jan. 19. The state has 30 counties in the medium level.

County data

The Health Department reported 158 cases (67 fewer than the previous week) and one death in the past week for Cumberland County. The county's seven-day average for case counts sits at 22.6, down from 32 a week ago and 31.3 two weeks ago. It has totaled three deaths in January due to COVID (it totaled 75 deaths due to COVID in January 2022).

There were 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's latest update (four more than one week ago). There were two adults in intensive care and no one on a ventilator Wednesday. Eleven adult ICU beds remain open of the 75 currently staffed across the county, and 11 of 120 ventilators in the county are in use.

There were 20 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Franklin County Wednesday, with three of its 26 currently staffed ICU beds available. There was one adult in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

There were 37 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Dauphin County Wednesday, with 20 of its 168 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are 10 adults in the ICU and seven on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Jan. 19)

In data updated Thursday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 75.5% of Cumberland County's population has two doses of the vaccine. The CDC also reported that 79.4% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated with two doses, and 82.9% of the population 12 and older has two doses.

For percentages of the population in the county with at least one booster does, ages 5 and up stands at 20.6%, ages 12 and up at 22.1%, ages 18 and up 23.2% and ages 65 and up 50%.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Jan. 18)

Cumberland County showed decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 15.5% for the week of Jan. 11-17, down from 17.9% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 41.9, down from 56.5 the previous week.

Franklin County has the highest incidence rate in the Midstate and state at 121.3. Dauphin County has the highest percent positivity rate in the Midstate at 17.1%. Berks County tops the state at 19.6%.

County numbers in the southcentral region (5-week totals updated Jan. 18):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 791 new cases; 30,993 total cases; 415 deaths (+12); 15.1% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

791 new cases; 30,993 total cases; 415 deaths (+12); 15.1% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 168 new cases; 12,673 total cases; 285 deaths (+1); 8.9% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

168 new cases; 12,673 total cases; 285 deaths (+1); 8.9% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Blair County (pop. 121,829): 475 new cases; 34,633 total cases; 678 deaths (+9); 13.7% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

475 new cases; 34,633 total cases; 678 deaths (+9); 13.7% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 1,047 new cases; 61,979 total cases; 965 deaths (+12); 20.6% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

1,047 new cases; 61,979 total cases; 965 deaths (+12); 20.6% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 1,473 new cases; 71,441 total cases; 1,065 deaths (+18); 17.4% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

1,473 new cases; 71,441 total cases; 1,065 deaths (+18); 17.4% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1,250 new cases; 50,627 total cases; 787 deaths (+17); 11.8% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

1,250 new cases; 50,627 total cases; 787 deaths (+17); 11.8% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 96 new cases; 5,011 total cases; 71 deaths (+2); 6.8% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

96 new cases; 5,011 total cases; 71 deaths (+2); 6.8% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 247 new cases; 13,664 total cases; 275 deaths (+4); 11.6% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

247 new cases; 13,664 total cases; 275 deaths (+4); 11.6% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 71 new cases; 5,662 total cases; 192 deaths (+3); 9.1% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

71 new cases; 5,662 total cases; 192 deaths (+3); 9.1% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1,196 new cases; 44,698 total cases; 565 deaths (+13); 13.6% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

1,196 new cases; 44,698 total cases; 565 deaths (+13); 13.6% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 310 new cases; 14,896 total cases; 303 deaths (+3); 12.8% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

310 new cases; 14,896 total cases; 303 deaths (+3); 12.8% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine Perry County (pop. 46,272): 158 new cases; 10,280 total cases; 196 deaths; 12.4% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

158 new cases; 10,280 total cases; 196 deaths; 12.4% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine York County (pop. 449,058): 3,266 new cases; 145,116 total cases; 1,637 deaths (+23); 15.5% of county population ages 5 and older with one booster vaccine

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 12.8% last 7 days (14.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 66 (89 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 11.6% last 7 days (12.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 100.2 (119.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County : Percent Positivity - 15.5% last 7 days (17.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 41.9 (56.5 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County : Percent Positivity - 17.1% last 7 days (19.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 58.6 (78.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 13.4% last 7 days (14% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.3 (141.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 111 (123.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 12.4% last 7 days (18.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24 (54.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (12.8% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 75.6 (107.8 previous 7 days)