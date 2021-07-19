DOH: Two new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monday in Cumberland County as hospitalizations jump

The state Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.
Monday's report included 48 total test results, with no probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (2) and confirmed positive tests (46), the county saw 4.2% of its tests come back positive.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped to 10 in Monday's report, an increase of three from Sunday's report, with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator. Increases in the number of hospitalizations has pushed the county's 14-day average for hospitalizations back up to 6.3 after dropping to new lows last week.
Cumberland County also showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 2.5% for the week of July 9-July 15 (up from 1.3% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 13 (up from 3.9 the previous week).
In data updated Sunday evening, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 52.5% of Cumberland County's total population of 253,370 has been fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 60.2% of that population has been fully vaccinated. CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for July 19):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 9,732 total cases (8,042 confirmed, 1,690 probable); 38,296 negatives; 189 deaths; 41.9% of county population vaccinated
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 4,744 total cases (3,303 confirmed, 1,441 probable); 10,590 negatives; 142 deaths; 30.3% of county population vaccinated
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 13,533 total cases (10,629 confirmed, 2,904 probable); 41,183 negatives; 344 deaths; 40.4% of county population vaccinated
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 20,698 total cases (16,639 confirmed, 4,059 probable); 85,432 negatives; 527 deaths; 52.2% of county population vaccinated
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 8 new cases; 26,214 total cases (22,814 confirmed, 3,400 probable); 111,334 negatives; 561 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new case; 15,521 total cases (13,141 confirmed, 2,380 probable); 56,430 negatives; 376 deaths; 37.3% of county population vaccinated
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 4 new cases; 1,386 total cases (772 confirmed, 610 probable); 4,218 negatives; 16 deaths; 26% of county population vaccinated
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 5,179 total cases (4,340 confirmed, 840 probable); 17,061 negatives; 136 deaths; 39.2% of county population vaccinated
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 2,147 total cases (1,942 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,638 negatives; 88 deaths; 33.5% of county population vaccinated
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new case; 16,234 total cases (14,052 confirmed, 2,182 probable); 55,393 negatives; 295 deaths; 42.8% of county population vaccinated
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 5,447 total cases (5,143 confirmed, 304 probable); 15,485 negatives; 183 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 3,861 total cases (3,004 confirmed, 857 probable); 11,302 negatives; 101 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated
- York County (pop. 449,058): 1 new cases; 47,206 total cases (38,422 confirmed, 8,784 probable); 166,017 negatives; 835 deaths; 46.4% of county population vaccinated
ZIP code-level counts (updated July 19):
- 17013: 2,465 positives, 12,999 negatives - +7 since July 18
- 17015: 1,523 positives, 6,406 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17050: 2,435 positives, 13,022 negatives - +4 since July 18
- 17055: 2,805 positives, 15,902 negatives - +9 since July 18
- 17011: 2,621 positives, 12,974 negatives - +4 since July 18
- 17007: 368 positives, 1,621 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17065: 253 positives, 1,141 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17324: 249 positives, 1,220 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17241: 656 positives, 3,033 negatives - +0 since July 18
- 17257: 1,759 positives, 6,416 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17240: 156 positives, 591 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17025: 1,097 positives, 5,109 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17070: 1,090 positives, 4,969 negatives - +2 since July 18
- 17043: 372 positives, 1,882 negatives - +1 since July 18
- 17019: 1,228 positives, 5,069 negatives - +5 since July 18
- 17266: 19 positives, 117 negatives - +0 since July 18
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (July 9 - July 15):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 1.7% last 7 days (1.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.4% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.6 (13.6 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 13 (3.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 12.2 (6.1 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.3 (7.1 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 0.9% last 7 days (0.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 7.1 (4.9 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (4.3 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 2.4% last 7 days (1.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.4 (8.0 previous 7 days)
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.