DOH: Two new cases of COVID-19 reported for Monday in Cumberland County as hospitalizations jump

The state Department of Health reported two new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County Monday.

Monday's report included 48 total test results, with no probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (2) and confirmed positive tests (46), the county saw 4.2% of its tests come back positive.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped to 10 in Monday's report, an increase of three from Sunday's report, with zero in intensive care units and one on a ventilator. Increases in the number of hospitalizations has pushed the county's 14-day average for hospitalizations back up to 6.3 after dropping to new lows last week.

Cumberland County also showed increases in percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Cumberland County saw its percent positivity increase to 2.5% for the week of July 9-July 15 (up from 1.3% from last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 13 (up from 3.9 the previous week).