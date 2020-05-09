DOH: Two more deaths reported in Cumberland County Saturday, 11 new positives

Two additional deaths and 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Cumberland County in Saturday's report from the state Department of Health.
One of the additional deaths was reported in a nursing home, bringing the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in county nursing homes to 32.
Three more facilities in Cumberland County reported cases of COVID-19, and all 11 of the newly-reported cases came from nursing facilities. Seven additional cases were reported among residents, and four additional cases among staff.
No additional cases of COVID-19 were reported at SCI Camp Hill in Lower Allen Township, but the total negative test count rose to 47.
In the past 14 days, 175 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 69.07 cases per 100,000 people in the county, a slight increase over Friday's report.
The southcentral region saw 98 new cases in Saturday's report with Dauphin County reporting 33 new cases and Franklin County reporting 26. Overall, the region saw 1,387 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 80.31.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 1,078 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 55,316.
The state is reporting an increase of 72 additional deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,688 deaths in Pennsylvania.
There are 221,791 patients who have tested negative to date.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 9):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 156 total cases; 1,812 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 29 total cases; 319 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 28 total cases; 1,377 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 11 new cases; 425 total cases; 2,040 negatives; 33 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 33 new cases; 797 total cases; 4,663 negatives; 36 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 26 new cases; 478 total cases; 3,566 negatives; 12 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 8 total cases; 127 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 119 total cases; 435 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 93 total cases; 203 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 8 new cases; 805 total cases; 3,134 negatives; 16 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 50 total cases; 832 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 34 total cases; 350 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 14 new cases; 767 total cases; 8,500 negatives and 13 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through May 9):
- Northcentral — 38 new positives; 863 total positives; 9,839 negatives; 15 inconclusive
- Northeast — 96 new positives; 11,023 total positives; 33,304 negatives; 98 inconclusive
- Northwest — 4 new positives; 307 total positives; 7,668 negatives; 13 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 93 new positives; 3,689 positives; 27,358 negatives; 53 inconclusive
- Southeast — 757 new positives; 35,567 total positives; 103,642 negatives; 637 inconclusive
- Southwest — 35 new positives; 2,878 total positives; 39,980 negatives; 30 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 9):
- Cumberland County: 8 facilities, 197 residents, 54 staff, 32 deaths
- Adams County: 3 facilities, 23 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 170 residents, 39 staff, 24 deaths
- Franklin County: 6 facilities, 60 residents, 10 staff, 4 deaths
- Lancaster County: 29 facilities, 513 residents, 136 staff, 141 deaths
- Lebanon County: 5 facilities, 65 residents, 12 staff, 10 deaths
- York County: 5 facilities, 10 residents, 3 staff, 1 death
ZIP code-level counts (through May 7):
- 17013: 42 positives, 248 negatives
- 17015: 17 positives, 136 negatives
- 17050: 47 positives, 244 negatives
- 17055: 38 positives, 287 negatives
- 17011: 100 positives, 268 negatives
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 22 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 28 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 49 negatives
- 17241: 10 positives, 113 negatives
- 17257: 113 positives, 167 negatives
- 17240: Less than 4 positives, 13 negatives
- 17025: 14 positives, 140 negatives
- 17070: 21 positives, 167 negatives
- 17043: 5 positives, 72 negatives
- 17019: 13 positives, 123 negatives
