DOH: Two more deaths reported in Cumberland County Saturday, 11 new positives

Cumberland County Sheriff Anderson says he won't enforce business closures if asked “We’re not going to be pushed into going after our citizens and small business people,” Anderson said.

In the past 14 days, 175 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 69.07 cases per 100,000 people in the county, a slight increase over Friday's report.

The southcentral region saw 98 new cases in Saturday's report with Dauphin County reporting 33 new cases and Franklin County reporting 26. Overall, the region saw 1,387 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 80.31.

Statewide, the Department of Health reported an additional 1,078 positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 55,316.

The state is reporting an increase of 72 additional deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,688 deaths in Pennsylvania.