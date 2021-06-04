DOH to open free COVID-19 testing site at Carlisle Fairgrounds

The Department of Health today announced Friday that a COVID-19 testing site will open to the public in Cumberland County through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare.
Beginning June 8 through and running through June 19, testing will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Tuesdays through Saturdays at the Carlisle Fairgrounds, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road, Carlisle, the department said in a news release. The site will feature drive-thru and walk-up options. Testing will take place within the pavilion on the southeast side of the fairgrounds. People may enter through Gate 3, located just off of Bryn Mawr Road. When testing is completed, they can exit out of the same gate.
“The virus is still present in our communities, which is evident from the daily count of COVID-19 cases statewide,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “This reinforces the need for continued testing across the state. We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of any of the COVID-19 testing clinics, if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19. Much of the news and attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccines, but testing is still a critical part of our response to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Up to 450 people can be tested per day, the Health Department said. Midnasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free. No appointment is necessary. Testing is open to people who are not county residents.
Patients must be 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is one to three days after testing.
There were 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Friday's report (nine fewer than Thursday), with one in intensive care units and four on ventilators.