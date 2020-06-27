DOH: Three new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a brief spike of 16 cases earlier this week, Cumberland County has seen two straight days of single-digit positive cases of COVID-19, including three in Saturday's report from the Department of Health. No additional deaths were reported.

The additional cases bring Cumberland County's total confirmed and probable coronavirus positives to 833.

Dauphin and York counties again saw double-digit increases, with Dauphin reporting 15 new cases and York 15. Franklin County also reported a jump of 10 new cases; the county reported just two new cases Friday.

There were 621 new cases statewide as of midnight, the department reported. That's an increase of 21 compared to Friday and brings the state's total to 84,991. There were 24 new reported deaths, increasing the state's total to 6,603 so far.

Only one additional death was reported Saturday in the southcentral region, in York.

County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 25):