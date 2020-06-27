DOH: Three new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County

After a brief spike of 16 cases earlier this week, Cumberland County has seen two straight days of single-digit positive cases of COVID-19, including three in Saturday's report from the Department of Health. No additional deaths were reported.
The additional cases bring Cumberland County's total confirmed and probable coronavirus positives to 833.
Dauphin and York counties again saw double-digit increases, with Dauphin reporting 15 new cases and York 15. Franklin County also reported a jump of 10 new cases; the county reported just two new cases Friday.
There were 621 new cases statewide as of midnight, the department reported. That's an increase of 21 compared to Friday and brings the state's total to 84,991. There were 24 new reported deaths, increasing the state's total to 6,603 so far.
Only one additional death was reported Saturday in the southcentral region, in York.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 25):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 327 total cases (316 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,867 negatives; 12 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new case; 77 total cases (69 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,397 negatives; 3 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 71 total cases (65 confirmed, 6 probable); 5,456 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 3 new cases; 833 total cases (796 confirmed, 37 probable); 10,771 negatives; 63 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 15 new cases; 1,932 total cases (1,875 confirmed, 57 probable); 16,961 negatives; 132 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 10 new cases; 912 total cases (884 confirmed, 28 probable); 8,182 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 438 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 245 total cases (238 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,513 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 111 total cases (104 confirmed, 7 probable); 776 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 9 new cases; 1,309 total cases (1,257 confirmed, 52 probable); 8,118 negatives; 43 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new case; 62 total cases (59 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,334 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new case; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,422 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 15 new cases; 1,443 total cases (1,400 confirmed, 43 probable); 21,082 negatives; 44 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 23):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 57 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 26):
- 17013: 127 positives, 1,850 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17015: 44 positives, 733 negatives
- 17050: 94 positives, 1,129 negatives
- 17055: 86 positives, 1,542 negatives
- 17011: 164 positives, 2,178 negatives - +3 since June 25
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 170 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 122 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 139 negatives
- 17241: 32 positives, 655 negatives
- 17257: 176 positives, 548 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17240: 11 positives, 63 negatives
- 17025: 34 positives, 541 negatives
- 17070: 40 positives, 591 negatives
- 17043: 11 positives, 251 negatives +2 since June 25
- 17019: 27 positives, 586 negatives - +1 since June 25
