DOH: Three-day report Monday shows 121 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported Monday that there were 121 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths for Cumberland County in the last three days.
The DOH does not release data on Sundays, and the department did not have a data release Saturday due to technical difficulties with the system, so Monday's report includes data released for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Monday's three-day report included 467 total test results, with nine new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (346) and confirmed positive tests (112), the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.
The county reported 39 new cases for Saturday, 45 new cases for Sunday, and an additional 37 new cases Monday.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 48.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 260.09.
On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed stability in percent positivity and a slight rise in incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of March 19-25. The county's percent positivity remained at 4.4% for the week and its incidence rate rose to 90.0 (up from 82.9.).
The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 7.6% (up from 6.5%) and incidence rate increase to 139.1(up from 114.3). Most counties in the southcentral region saw a rise in percent positivity for the week, with Adams County jumping from 6.2% to 10.1%.
There were 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report (down 14 from Friday), with six in intensive care units, and three on ventilators.
In the southcentral region for Monday's three-day report, York County had 344 new cases, Dauphin County 152 cases, and Adams County had 86 cases.
The DOH reported 2,923 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state on Monday, in addition to 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday and Sunday across the state. That adds up to a three-day total of 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268.
County numbers in the southcentral region (three-day update for March 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 86 new cases; 8,008 total cases (6,764 confirmed, 1,244 probable); 32,369 negatives; 159 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases; 3,942 total cases (2,851 confirmed, 1,091 probable); 9,236 negatives; 130 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 61 new cases; 11,092 total cases (8,987 confirmed, 2,105 probable); 36,095 negatives; 312 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 121 new cases; 17,816 total cases (14,588 confirmed, 3,228 probable); 72,900 negatives; 496 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 152 new cases; 22,158 total cases (19,655 confirmed, 2,503 probable); 93,690 negatives; 517 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 79 new cases; 13,371 total cases (11,470 confirmed, 1,901 probable); 46,602 negatives; 338 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 5 new cases; 1,183 total cases (671 confirmed, 512 probable); 3,573 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 28 new cases; 4,543 total cases (3,833 confirmed, 710 probable); 14,186 negatives; 126 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 1,898 total cases (1,717 confirmed, 181 probable); 4,815 negatives; 81 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 81 new cases; 13,725 total cases (12,012 confirmed, 1,713 probable); 45,948 negatives; 264 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 25 new case; 4,769 total cases (4,533 confirmed, 236 probable); 13,305 negatives; 175 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 30 new cases; 3,175 total cases (2,544 confirmed, 631 probable); 9,744 negatives; 88 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 344 new cases; 39,111 total cases (32,492 confirmed, 6,619 probable); 138,730 negatives; 746 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (updated March 29):
- 17013: 2,140 positives, 11,147 negatives - +13 since March 26
- 17015: 1,354 positives, 5,545 negatives - +11 since March 26
- 17050: 2,138 positives, 10,847 negatives - +23 since March 26
- 17055: 2,417 positives, 13,525 negatives - +15 since March 26
- 17011: 2,364 positives, 11,400 negatives - +18 since March 26
- 17007: 341 positives, 1,332 negatives - +3 since March 26
- 17065: 223 positives, 968 negatives - +1 since March 26
- 17324: 207 positives, 1,042 negatives - +0 since March 26
- 17241: 553 positives, 2,674 negatives - +2 since March 26
- 17257: 1,567 positives, 5,347 negatives - +6 since March 26
- 17240: 142 positives, 498 negatives - +0 since March 26
- 17025: 947 positives, 4,347 negatives - +8 since March 26
- 17070: 934 positives, 4,240 negatives - +9 since March 26
- 17043: 319 positives, 1,595 negatives - +3 since March 26
- 17019: 1,032 positives, 4,413 negatives - +9 since March 26
- 17266: 19 positives, 96 negatives - +0 since March 26
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 19-March 25):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.1 (114.3 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.1% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 155.3 (84.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 90.0 (82.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.0 (90.2 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (120.0 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.6 (120.6 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.9% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.6 (82.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.8 (126.0 previous 7 days)
