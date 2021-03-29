DOH: Three-day report Monday shows 121 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County

The state Department of Health reported Monday that there were 121 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths for Cumberland County in the last three days.

The DOH does not release data on Sundays, and the department did not have a data release Saturday due to technical difficulties with the system, so Monday's report includes data released for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Monday's three-day report included 467 total test results, with nine new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (346) and confirmed positive tests (112), the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.

The county reported 39 new cases for Saturday, 45 new cases for Sunday, and an additional 37 new cases Monday.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 48.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 260.09.

On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed stability in percent positivity and a slight rise in incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of March 19-25. The county's percent positivity remained at 4.4% for the week and its incidence rate rose to 90.0 (up from 82.9.).