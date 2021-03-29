 Skip to main content
DOH: Three-day report Monday shows 121 new cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County
A vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine awaits distribution during a vaccination clinic at Bibleway Hibner Memorial Church of God in Christ on Sunday.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

The state Department of Health reported Monday that there were 121 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths for Cumberland County in the last three days.

The DOH does not release data on Sundays, and the department did not have a data release Saturday due to technical difficulties with the system, so Monday's report includes data released for Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Monday's three-day report included 467 total test results, with nine new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (346) and confirmed positive tests (112), the county saw about 24% of its tests come back positive.

The county reported 39 new cases for Saturday, 45 new cases for Sunday, and an additional 37 new cases Monday.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 48.71 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 260.09.

On the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County showed stability in percent positivity and a slight rise in incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week of March 19-25. The county's percent positivity remained at 4.4% for the week and its incidence rate rose to 90.0 (up from 82.9.).

The state as whole saw its percent positivity increase to 7.6% (up from 6.5%) and incidence rate increase to 139.1(up from 114.3). Most counties in the southcentral region saw a rise in percent positivity for the week, with Adams County jumping from 6.2% to 10.1%.

There were 32 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Monday's report (down 14 from Friday), with six in intensive care units, and three on ventilators.

In the southcentral region for Monday's three-day report, York County had 344 new cases, Dauphin County 152 cases, and Adams County had 86 cases.

The DOH reported  2,923 additional positive cases of COVID-19 for the state on Monday, in addition to 7,178 new cases reported for Saturday and Sunday  across the state. That adds up to a three-day total of 10,101 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,015,268.

County numbers in the southcentral region (three-day update for March 29):

  • Adams County (pop. 103,009): 86 new cases; 8,008 total cases (6,764 confirmed, 1,244 probable); 32,369 negatives; 159 deaths (+1)
  • Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 7 new cases; 3,942 total cases (2,851 confirmed, 1,091 probable); 9,236 negatives; 130 deaths
  • Blair County (pop. 121,829): 61 new cases; 11,092 total cases (8,987 confirmed, 2,105 probable); 36,095 negatives; 312 deaths
  • Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 121 new cases; 17,816 total cases (14,588 confirmed, 3,228 probable); 72,900 negatives; 496 deaths (+2)
  • Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 152 new cases; 22,158 total cases (19,655 confirmed, 2,503 probable); 93,690 negatives; 517 deaths (+2)
  • Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 79 new cases; 13,371 total cases (11,470 confirmed, 1,901 probable); 46,602 negatives; 338 deaths
  • Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 5 new cases; 1,183 total cases (671 confirmed, 512 probable); 3,573 negatives; 15 deaths
  • Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 28 new cases; 4,543 total cases (3,833 confirmed, 710 probable); 14,186 negatives; 126 deaths
  • Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 11 new cases; 1,898 total cases (1,717 confirmed, 181 probable); 4,815 negatives; 81 deaths
  • Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 81 new cases; 13,725 total cases (12,012 confirmed, 1,713 probable); 45,948 negatives; 264 deaths  
  • Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 25 new case; 4,769 total cases (4,533 confirmed, 236 probable); 13,305 negatives; 175 deaths
  • Perry County (pop. 46,272): 30 new cases; 3,175 total cases (2,544 confirmed, 631 probable); 9,744 negatives; 88 deaths
  • York County (pop. 449,058): 344 new cases; 39,111 total cases (32,492 confirmed, 6,619 probable); 138,730 negatives; 746 deaths
Made with Flourish

ZIP code-level counts (updated March 29):

  • 17013: 2,140 positives, 11,147 negatives - +13 since March 26
  • 17015: 1,354 positives, 5,545 negatives - +11 since March 26
  • 17050: 2,138 positives, 10,847 negatives - +23 since March 26
  • 17055: 2,417 positives, 13,525 negatives - +15 since March 26
  • 17011: 2,364 positives, 11,400 negatives - +18 since March 26
  • 17007: 341 positives, 1,332 negatives - +3 since March 26
  • 17065: 223 positives, 968 negatives - +1 since March 26
  • 17324: 207 positives, 1,042 negatives - +0 since March 26
  • 17241: 553 positives, 2,674 negatives - +2 since March 26
  • 17257: 1,567 positives, 5,347 negatives - +6 since March 26
  • 17240: 142 positives, 498 negatives - +0 since March 26
  • 17025: 947 positives, 4,347 negatives - +8 since March 26
  • 17070: 934 positives, 4,240 negatives - +9 since March 26
  • 17043: 319 positives, 1,595 negatives - +3 since March 26
  • 17019: 1,032 positives, 4,413 negatives - +9 since March 26
  • 17266: 19 positives, 96 negatives - +0 since March 26

COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (March 19-March 25):

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

  • Pennsylvania:
    • Percent Positivity - 7.6% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 139.1 (114.3 previous 7 days)
  • Adams County:
    • Percent Positivity - 10.1% last 7 days (6.2% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 155.3 (84.5 previous 7 days)
  • Cumberland County:
    • Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (4.4% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 90.0 (82.9 previous 7 days)
  • Dauphin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 7.9% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 110.0 (90.2 previous 7 days)
  • Franklin County:
    • Percent Positivity - 6.0% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.3 (120.0 previous 7 days)
  • Lebanon County:
    • Percent Positivity - 11.1% last 7 days (7.4% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.6 (120.6 previous 7 days)
  • Perry County:
    • Percent Positivity - 10.9% last 7 days (9.2% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 101.6 (82.1 previous 7 days)
  • York County:
    • Percent Positivity - 10.7% last 7 days (8.3% previous 7 days)
    • Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.8 (126.0 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

One year ago in Coronavirus:

The Sentinel reported on March 23, 2020:

Headline:  As coronavirus cases grow, Pennsylvania eyes later primary

Story: Pennsylvania health officials on Sunday reported 108 new cases in Pennsylvania, for a total of 479. This comes a day after the state reported 103 new cases on Saturday.

Health Secretary Rachel Levine said Saturday that people with mild symptoms do not necessarily need to get tested, and, after calling their doctor, they may be able to stay home, rest and take fluids and anti-fever medication.

Testing is being prioritized for symptomatic people who are health care providers, elderly, very ill or for those who have chronic medical conditions, Levine said.

So far, Cumberland County remains at having 11 tested cases of COVID-19, though cases in the Midstate have risen since Thursday. Currently, there are 10 cases in York County, six cases in Lancaster County, five cases in Adams County and one case each in Dauphin and Franklin counties. There are no cases yet reported in Perry County.

