The Department of Health reported a third death from COVID-19 in Cumberland County during Saturday's data release.
Cumberland County added nine new positive cases, raising its total to 105 cases and now has three total deaths. The DOH does not release specific information about locations of COVID-19 cases or deaths within the county.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday confirmed 1,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 21,655. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 494. There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date.
The DOH said all people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
A look at numbers reported by the DOH Saturday for counties in the Midstate region:
- Adams - 1 new case; now 44 total cases, 1 death
- Cumberland - 9 new cases and 1 new death; now 105 total cases, 3 deaths
- Dauphin - 14 new cases and 1 new death; now 213 cases, 3 deaths
- Franklin - 2 new cases; now 59 total cases
- Lancaster - 50 new cases and 2 new deaths; now 698 total cases, 23 deaths
- Lebanon - 14 new cases; 232 total cases and 1 death
- Perry - 1 new cases; now 16 total cases, 1 death
- York - 10 new cases; now 293 total cases, 3 deaths
- TOTALS FOR REGION: 101 new cases and 4 new deaths; 1,660 cases and 35 deaths total
A look at hospital preparedness data for Cumberland County as of 11:45 a.m. April 11:
- Available Adult ICU Beds: 25
- Available Medical/Surgical Beds: 85
- Available Pediatric ICU Beds: 0
- Available Airborne Isolation Room Beds: 46
- Ventilators Available: 73
- Ventilators In Use (COVID19): 2
- Ventilators In Use (non-COVID19): 21
CLICK HERE for the DOH's hospital preparedness dashboard.
A look at this week's daily reports of new cases for the state:
- Sunday - 1,493 new cases, 14 deaths
- Monday - 1,470 new cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday - 1,579 new cases, 78 deaths
- Wednesday - 1,680 new cases, 70 deaths
- Thursday - 1,989 new cases, 29 deaths
- Friday - 1,751 new cases; 78 deaths
- Saturday - 1,676 new cases; 78 deaths
Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.
