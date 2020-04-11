× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Department of Health reported a third death from COVID-19 in Cumberland County during Saturday's data release.

Cumberland County added nine new positive cases, raising its total to 105 cases and now has three total deaths. The DOH does not release specific information about locations of COVID-19 cases or deaths within the county.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday confirmed 1,676 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 21,655. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 494. There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date.

The DOH said all people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

A look at numbers reported by the DOH Saturday for counties in the Midstate region:

Adams - 1 new case; now 44 total cases, 1 death

Cumberland - 9 new cases and 1 new death; now 105 total cases, 3 deaths

Dauphin - 14 new cases and 1 new death; now 213 cases, 3 deaths

Franklin - 2 new cases; now 59 total cases

Lancaster - 50 new cases and 2 new deaths; now 698 total cases, 23 deaths

Lebanon - 14 new cases; 232 total cases and 1 death

Perry - 1 new cases; now 16 total cases, 1 death

York - 10 new cases; now 293 total cases, 3 deaths

TOTALS FOR REGION: 101 new cases and 4 new deaths; 1,660 cases and 35 deaths total

A look at hospital preparedness data for Cumberland County as of 11:45 a.m. April 11:

Available Adult ICU Beds: 25

Available Medical/Surgical Beds: 85

Available Pediatric ICU Beds: 0

Available Airborne Isolation Room Beds: 46

Ventilators Available: 73

Ventilators In Use (COVID19): 2

Ventilators In Use (non-COVID19): 21

CLICK HERE for the DOH's hospital preparedness dashboard.

A look at this week's daily reports of new cases for the state:

Sunday - 1,493 new cases, 14 deaths

Monday - 1,470 new cases, 12 deaths

Tuesday - 1,579 new cases, 78 deaths

Wednesday - 1,680 new cases, 70 deaths

Thursday - 1,989 new cases, 29 deaths

Friday - 1,751 new cases; 78 deaths

Saturday - 1,676 new cases; 78 deaths

