DOH: Technical maintenance to data server skews numbers lower in Monday's data; Cumberland County sees 120 new cases in two-day report

As Cumberland County and Pennsylvania head into a key stretch of COVID-19 testing data, the state Department of Health released Monday's two-day data report with a caveat — due to "technical maintenance" issues, the numbers will be inconsistent Monday and Tuesday this week.
The DoH does not release data on Sundays, so Monday's report features numbers for two days — Cumberland County saw 120 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death over that two-day span.
The county reported 103 new cases and no additional deaths for Sunday, and 17 new cases and one additional death for Monday.
Sunday's report included 250 total test results, a little lower than normal for the county (which sees 350-500 results on most days). Monday's report included just 16 total test results, including a drop of one on new negative reports.
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said case counts from Sunday and Monday are abnormally low because of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. She added that the numbers may be higher than average in Tuesday's report, and she said the technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system as the death data comes from a different server.
As Gov. Tom Wolf's added restrictions from Dec. 11 end today, and as school districts in the Midstate prepare for a return to in-person classes in the next two weeks, the daily data reports gain more focus.
Percent positivty and incidence rate numbers trended down for the state and county in Friday's report from the state's COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard:
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 15.0% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 315.5 (381.7 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.0% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 312.2 (399.3 previous 7 days)
That follows Wolf's restrictions eliminating indoor dining and halting highs school and youth sports as well as gyms the past three weeks, and also comes a week removed from the Christmas holiday.
Now, data totals will be limited coming off a holiday weekend for New Year's Day as well. And with test results taking 2-10 days to be processed, according to Department of Health Director of Testing and Contact Tracing Michael Huff, it will take until the end of this week and beginning of next week to start seeing any possible impact from another holiday filled with possible small gatherings.
The Health Department reported 266 total test results for Cumberland County Sunday and Monday. Comparing just the number of negative tests (156) and confirmed positive tests (115), the county saw about 42% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases sits at 103.6 and its 14-day per capita rate sits at 654.38.
There were 148 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Monday's report (down 10 from Saturday) with 29 in intensive care units, down one from Saturday, and 24 on ventilators.
In the southcentral region for Sunday-Monday reports, York County reported 284 new cases, Dauphin County 183 cases, Blair County 152 cases, Lebanon County 119 cases, and Franklin County 109 cases.
The Health Department on Saturday reported 7,805 new cases of COVID-19 for the state over the past two days — 4,579 Sunday and 3,226 Monday — in addition to 122 new deaths over a two-day span.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 18 new cases; 4,786 total cases (4,284 confirmed, 504 probable); 25,697 negatives; 92 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 14 new cases; 3,042 total cases (2,341 confirmed, 701 probable); 7,819 negatives; 97 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 54 new cases; 8,247 total cases (6,964 confirmed, 1,283 probable); 30,600 negatives; 177 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 17 new cases; 10,772 total cases (9,771 confirmed, 1,001 probable); 58,065 negatives; 309 deaths (+1)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 40 new cases; 14,335 total cases (13,647 confirmed, 688 probable); 76,018 negatives; 323 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 39 new cases; 8,963 total cases (7,965 confirmed, 998 probable); 36,615 negatives; 238 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 740 total cases (445 confirmed, 295 probable); 2,773 negatives; 11 deaths (+1)
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 11 new cases; 3,177 total cases (2,695 confirmed, 482 probable); 11,156 negatives; 87 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 5 new cases; 1,421 total cases (1,269 confirmed, 152 probable); 3,837 negatives; 49 deaths (+1)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 39 new cases; 9,206 total cases (8,329 confirmed, 877 probable); 35,948 negatives; 158 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 6 new cases; 3,554 total cases (3,382 confirmed, 172 probable); 10,862 negatives; 120 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 1,805 total cases (1,617 confirmed, 188 probable); 7,748 negatives; 35 deaths (+1)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 72 new cases; 24,158 total cases (21,456 confirmed, 2,702 probable); 110,098 negatives; 435 deaths (+8)
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Jan. 3):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 67 new cases; 4,768 total cases (4,274 confirmed, 494 probable); 25,665 negatives; 91 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 27 new cases; 3,028 total cases (2,337 confirmed, 691 probable); 7,810 negatives; 97 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 98 new cases; 8,193 total cases (6,951 confirmed, 1,242 probable); 30,585 negatives; 176 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 103 new cases; 10,755 total cases (9,755 confirmed, 1,000 probable); 58,066 negatives; 308 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 143 new cases; 14,295 total cases (13,614 confirmed, 681 probable); 75,959 negatives; 321 deaths (+4)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 70 new cases; 8,924 total cases (7,948 confirmed, 976 probable); 36,593 negatives; 236 deaths (+2)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 12 new cases; 739 total cases (445 confirmed, 294 probable); 2,765 negatives; 10 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 39 new cases; 3,166 total cases (2,686 confirmed, 480 probable); 11,142 negatives; 87 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 17 new cases; 1,416 total cases (1,264 confirmed, 152 probable); 3,830 negatives; 48 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 80 new cases; 9,167 total cases (8,313 confirmed, 854 probable); 35,924 negatives; 158 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 40 new cases; 3,548 total cases (3,376 confirmed, 172 probable); 10,855 negatives; 120 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 30 new cases; 1,801 total cases (1,614 confirmed, 187 probable); 7,742 negatives; 34 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 212 new cases; 24,086 total cases (21,397 confirmed, 2,689 probable); 109,993 negatives; 427 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 4):
- 17013: 1,462 positives, 8,002 negatives - +35 since Jan. 1
- 17015: 880 positives, 4,376 negatives - +28 since Jan. 1
- 17050: 1,457 positives, 8,274 negatives - +45 since Jan. 1
- 17055: 1,686 positives, 11,707 negatives - +47 since Jan. 1
- 17011: 1,437 positives, 9,255 negatives - +56 since Jan. 1
- 17007: 237 positives, 1,055 negatives - +15 since Jan. 1
- 17065: 160 positives, 745 negatives - +3 since Jan. 1
- 17324: 136 positives, 819 negatives - +6 since Jan. 1
- 17241: 387 positives, 2,208 negatives - +7 since Jan. 1
- 17257: 1,151 positives, 4,030 negatives - +37 since Jan. 1
- 17240: 101 positives, 371 negatives - +2 since Jan. 1
- 17025: 616 positives, 3,283 negatives - +24 since Jan. 1
- 17070: 581 positives, 3,311 negatives - +19 since Jan. 1
- 17043: 200 positives, 1,259 negatives - +14 since Jan. 1
- 17019: 671 positives, 3,504 negatives - +37 since Jan. 1
- 17266: 15 positives, 79 negatives - +0 since Jan. 1
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Dec. 29):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): 13 resident cases; 11 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 6 resident cases; 7 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 67 resident cases; 58 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 66 resident cases; 34 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 102 resident cases; 61 staff cases; 33 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 39 resident cases; 38 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 40 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 15 deaths (data from lat report on Dec. 17)
- Elmcroft of Shippensburg: 11 resident cases; 7 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 53 resident cases; 37 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 50 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 8 deaths (numbers are from last available data on Dec. 8)
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 9 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 30 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 115 cases; 72 staff cases; 49 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 101 resident cases; 74 staff cases; 17 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 51 staff cases; 34 deaths (resident numbers haven't been updated since Dec. 1)
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 20 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 44 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Dec. 25-Dec. 31):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 15.0% last 7 days (15.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 315.5 (381.7 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 26.4% last 7 days (26.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 478.5 (517.5 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 16.0% last 7 days (16.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 312.2 (399.3 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 337.1 (392.6 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 20.3% last 7 days (21.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 370.7 (382.3 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.0% last 7 days (17.0% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 465.6 (403.4 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 27.7% last 7 days (32.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 375.0 (494.2 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 18.2% last 7 days (18.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 386.8 (449.1 previous 7 days)
