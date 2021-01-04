DOH: Technical maintenance to data server skews numbers lower in Monday's data; Cumberland County sees 120 new cases in two-day report

As Cumberland County and Pennsylvania head into a key stretch of COVID-19 testing data, the state Department of Health released Monday's two-day data report with a caveat — due to "technical maintenance" issues, the numbers will be inconsistent Monday and Tuesday this week.

The DoH does not release data on Sundays, so Monday's report features numbers for two days — Cumberland County saw 120 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death over that two-day span.

The county reported 103 new cases and no additional deaths for Sunday, and 17 new cases and one additional death for Monday.

Sunday's report included 250 total test results, a little lower than normal for the county (which sees 350-500 results on most days). Monday's report included just 16 total test results, including a drop of one on new negative reports.

Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said case counts from Sunday and Monday are abnormally low because of technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday. She added that the numbers may be higher than average in Tuesday's report, and she said the technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system as the death data comes from a different server.