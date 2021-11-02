DOH: Technical issues cause delays in COVID-19 case data Monday and Tuesday

The state Department of Health said its National Electronic Disease Surveillance System experienced technical delays for a second straight day Tuesday, resulting in no COVID-19 case data updates.

The PA-NEDSS system did provide updated deaths data, with Cumberland County reporting one new death Monday and two new deaths Tuesday.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 95 in Tuesday's report, up one from Sunday. There are 19 adults in intensive care (up two from Sunday) and 17 on ventilators (the same as Sunday). Ten adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 36 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

"Tomorrow, we anticipate sharing a three-day update report with to showcase all COVID-19 cases reported between Sunday through Tuesday," DOH Deputy Press Secretary Maggi Barton said in an email. "That report will be generated on our dashboard and shared through our daily press release."

Franklin County reports 53 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down five from Sunday), with five of 26 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 11 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are 13 adults in intensive care and six on ventilators.

Dauphin County reports 119 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Tuesday (down six from Sunday), with 24 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 77 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 37 adults in intensive care and 25 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the eighth week of the school year, the department reported 72 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Oct. 20-26, a decrease of 46 from the 118 cases reported last week. That brings the total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year to 1,261.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds decreased for the fifth week in a row with 5,238 cases reported. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 59,743.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 8.5% for the week of Oct. 22-28, down from 10.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 123.9, down from 156.7 the previous week.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Oct. 22-28 at 3.3% and the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people at 63.9.

Philadelphia and Sullivan counties each dropped out of high transmission status for COVID, with both listed as substantial spread now.

Penn State Health update (Nov. 1)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 101 total cases (95 adults, 6 pediatrics) in the health system's four hospitals — 17 are fully vaccinated (17.9%) with four in an ICU and no one on a ventilator, 64 are nonvaccinated (67%) with 23 adults in an ICU and 11 adults on a ventilator, and 20 are unknown status patients. Three of six children hospitalized are unvaccinated (three are unknown status), with two in an ICU and one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 16 COVID patients. Five are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 11 unvaccinated adults (one in an ICU and one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has six COVID patients. Four are not fully vaccinated (three in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated (one in an ICU).

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state except Sullivan and Philadelphia counties which have dropped to "substantial," the next highest level. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Monday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 62.9% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's vaccine eligible population of people ages 12 and older, 72.5% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Oct. 31) *cases are 2-day weekend totals:

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 76 new cases; 13,377 total cases (10,942 confirmed, 2,435 probable); 44,096 negatives; 225 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated

76 new cases; 13,377 total cases (10,942 confirmed, 2,435 probable); 44,096 negatives; 225 deaths (+1); 50.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 56 new cases; 6,856 total cases (4,672 confirmed, 2,184 probable); 12,458 negatives; 171 deaths; 34.8% of county population vaccinated

56 new cases; 6,856 total cases (4,672 confirmed, 2,184 probable); 12,458 negatives; 171 deaths; 34.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 199 new cases; 17,706 total cases (13,953 confirmed, 3,753 probable); 47,138 negatives; 388 deaths (+1); 46.2% of county population vaccinated

199 new cases; 17,706 total cases (13,953 confirmed, 3,753 probable); 47,138 negatives; 388 deaths (+1); 46.2% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 114 new cases; 28,275 total cases (22,128 confirmed, 6,147 probable); 101,899 negatives; 626 deaths (+2); 62.9% of county population vaccinated

114 new cases; 28,275 total cases (22,128 confirmed, 6,147 probable); 101,899 negatives; 626 deaths (+2); 62.9% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 155 new cases; 34,955 total cases (30,024 confirmed, 4,931 probable); 128,268 negatives; 651 deaths (+1); 58.8% of county population vaccinated

155 new cases; 34,955 total cases (30,024 confirmed, 4,931 probable); 128,268 negatives; 651 deaths (+1); 58.8% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 88 new cases; 21,904 total cases (17,846 confirmed, 4,058 probable); 64,353 negatives; 460 deaths (+1); 45.7% of county population vaccinated

88 new cases; 21,904 total cases (17,846 confirmed, 4,058 probable); 64,353 negatives; 460 deaths (+1); 45.7% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 16 new cases; 2,266 total cases (1,122 confirmed, 1,144 probable); 5,004 negatives; 32 deaths (+1); 31.4% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 2,266 total cases (1,122 confirmed, 1,144 probable); 5,004 negatives; 32 deaths (+1); 31.4% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 33 new cases; 6,888 total cases (5,661 confirmed, 1,227 probable); 20,692 negatives; 157 deaths; 47% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 6,888 total cases (5,661 confirmed, 1,227 probable); 20,692 negatives; 157 deaths; 47% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 13 new cases; 2,919 total cases (2,659 confirmed, 260 probable); 6,661 negatives; 116 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 2,919 total cases (2,659 confirmed, 260 probable); 6,661 negatives; 116 deaths; 40.2% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 98 new cases; 20,707 total cases (17,710 confirmed, 2,997 probable); 63,123 negatives; 339 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated

98 new cases; 20,707 total cases (17,710 confirmed, 2,997 probable); 63,123 negatives; 339 deaths; 50.9% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 58 new cases; 7,329 total cases (6,934 confirmed, 395 probable); 17,571 negatives; 200 deaths (+1); 49% of county population vaccinated

58 new cases; 7,329 total cases (6,934 confirmed, 395 probable); 17,571 negatives; 200 deaths (+1); 49% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 19 new cases; 5,328 total cases (4,112 confirmed, 1,216 probable); 13,270 negatives; 124 deaths (+2); 47.2% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 5,328 total cases (4,112 confirmed, 1,216 probable); 13,270 negatives; 124 deaths (+2); 47.2% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 361 new cases; 62,909 total cases (51,214 confirmed; 11,695 probable); 194,212 negatives; 979 deaths (+3); 55.4% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Oct. 31):

17013: 3,390 positives, 15,800 negatives - +14 since Oct. 29

17015: 2,031 positives, 7,700 negatives - +9 since Oct. 29

17050: 3,215 positives, 16,107 negatives - +9 since Oct. 29

17055: 3,623 positives, 18,286 negatives - +17 since Oct. 29

17011: 3,343 positives, 15,295 negatives - +13 since Oct. 29

17007: 481 positives, 1,962 negatives - +0 since Oct. 29

17065: 347 positives, 1,365 negatives - +0 since Oct. 29

17324: 391 positives, 1,414 negatives - +2 since Oct. 29

17241: 909 positives, 3,438 negatives - +2 since Oct. 29

17257: 2,338 positives, 7,768 negatives - +12 since Oct. 29

17240: 223 positives, 698 negatives - +2 since Oct. 29

17025: 1,545 positives, 6,213 negatives - +3 since Oct. 29

17070: 1,441 positives, 5,905 negatives - +7 since Oct. 29

17043: 494 positives, 2,235 negatives - +2 since Oct. 29

17019: 1,703 positives, 6,027 negatives - +10 since Oct. 29

17266: 28 positives, 136 negatives - +0 since Oct. 29

School district and college case counts (updated Oct. 29)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 17 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 17 student cases and 3 staff cases being monitored as of the site’s last update on Oct. 27. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 10 new cases since Oct. 22; 164 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 10 new cases since Oct. 22; 164 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Oct. 27. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 1 new student case and 1 new staff case since Oct. 22; 62 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.)

(posts chart that includes total case count): 1 new student case and 1 new staff case since Oct. 22; 62 student cases and 8 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 14 cases since Oct. 22; 194 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.)

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 14 cases since Oct. 22; 194 cases this school year (started Aug. 31.) Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 6 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 29.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 6 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Oct. 29. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 2 new cases since Oct. 22; 147 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 27.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 2 new cases since Oct. 22; 147 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 27. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 4 new casts since Oct. 15; 72 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 22.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 4 new casts since Oct. 15; 72 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Oct. 22. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 53 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Oct. 29.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 53 student cases and 6 staff cases being monitored as of Oct. 29. Dickinson College : 2 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 22; 34 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.)

: 2 student cases and 1 employee cases since Oct. 22; 34 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Messiah University : 8 new student cases and 6 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 58 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.)

: 8 new student cases and 6 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 58 student cases and 24 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Shippensburg University: 13 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Oct. 22; 163 student cases and 21 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1.)

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 8.8% last 7 days (9.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 159.5 (175.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (16.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.2 (236.9 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 8.5% last 7 days (10.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.9 (156.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 168.9 (197.3 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (12.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 149.7 (169.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (12.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 174.2 (201.0 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (15.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 175.1 (164.2 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 15.4% last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (14.7% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 245.2 (258.1 previous 7 days)

