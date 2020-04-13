DOH: Surge hasn't hit Pennsylvania yet; reopening of businesses will be done piecemeal

"It won't be one opening," she said. "We will be progressively opening up different businesses in different areas."

Any such reopening of businesses will be paired with the department continuing to monitor cases of COVID-19 to ensure a second wave doesn't hit the state.

While Levine did not give a timetable of when such openings would take place, she said the discussion will be had using factors such as the number of new cases, number of total cases, percentage of positive and negative tests.

Reopening and restoring the economy will also be on the plate of a regional coalition involving Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island, Wolf announced Monday evening. The governors announced the creation of a multistate council that will work on getting people back to work.

The group, which will be comprised of a health expert, economic expert and respective chief of staff from each state, is to work together to develop an integrated, regional framework to gradually lift the states' stay-at-home orders, while minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.