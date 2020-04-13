DOH: Surge hasn't hit Pennsylvania yet; reopening of businesses will be done piecemeal

Even as state health officials tout the bending of the COVID-19 case curve as a result of good social distancing, Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine on Monday warned the state's battle with the virus is far from over.
"We do not think we've hit the surge, or the peak, at this time," Levine said during the department's daily news conference.
Levine said the state has been successful at bending the curve and it is seeing a plateau of new cases, but officials believe the surge is yet to come.
Levine's comments come after drops and small rises of new daily cases over the last week, showing a pause in the exponential growth of COVID-19 in the state.
On Monday, the Department of Health reported that there were 1,366 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 24,199. That's a little more than the 1,178 cases reported Sunday, but still down from Saturday's reported increase of 1,676 cases.
The clearer picture may be with Tuesday's report, which will compile Monday's numbers following an Easter weekend.
Whatever those numbers show, Levine warned residents to not get complacent about the disease. She urged residents to stick to Gov. Tom Wolf's stay-at-home order, and she backed Wolf's continued shutdown of non-life-sustaining businesses, despite protests from some in the GOP.
As a push to reopen businesses grows across the state and the country, Levine unequivocally said "to do it now would be a mistake."
She said that with the surge still projected to come, reopening businesses would "cost lives." She said Wolf had already been moderate in his shutdown order — she had argued for something stricter and involving other types of businesses. But she said the closure of businesses is a necessity in keeping the disease from spreading beyond control.
About 0.19% of Pennsylvania's population has tested positive for COVID-19, which is more than the United States average of 0.17%, but far less than New York's 0.97% of the population. Comparatively on a global scale, about 0.26% of Italy's population, 0.36% of Spain's population, and about 0.14% of France and Germany's populations have been infected by COVID-19.
Locally, Cumberland County has 122 cases as of Monday, which equates to about 0.048% of its population. Lancaster County is the hardest hit of the region with 828 cases, which has affected 0.15% of that county's population.
The largest number of cases in the state remains in the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh regions, along with growing numbers in the Northeastern part of the state.
With different parts of the state affected on an unequal basis, Levine said residents should expect any relief from the governor's shutdown order to also come in a piecemeal fashion.
"It won't be one opening," she said. "We will be progressively opening up different businesses in different areas."
Any such reopening of businesses will be paired with the department continuing to monitor cases of COVID-19 to ensure a second wave doesn't hit the state.
While Levine did not give a timetable of when such openings would take place, she said the discussion will be had using factors such as the number of new cases, number of total cases, percentage of positive and negative tests.
Reopening and restoring the economy will also be on the plate of a regional coalition involving Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware and Rhode Island, Wolf announced Monday evening. The governors announced the creation of a multistate council that will work on getting people back to work.
The group, which will be comprised of a health expert, economic expert and respective chief of staff from each state, is to work together to develop an integrated, regional framework to gradually lift the states' stay-at-home orders, while minimizing the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
"While my administration continues to take critical steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I also recognize that we must look ahead and take a measured, careful approach to prepare for the future while ensuring that we don't undo all of our efforts," Wolf said in a statement Monday. "Pennsylvania will work collaboratively with our partners both in state and in surrounding states to develop a comprehensive strategy that first focuses on health but also addresses the need to gradually restore our economy."
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
The number of new COVID-19 cases was up slightly from Sunday's numbers, which could mean another rise in cases Tuesday, which has historically shown higher number of cases coming off the weekend.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported that there are 1,366 additional COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 24,199.
These cases are mostly what were reported out by laboratories on Sunday, with the department collecting information through midnight Monday morning. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine previously noted that Tuesday's reports with Monday's numbers tend to have higher numbers due to a lag time in reporting from labs.
Along with the new positive cases, the department also reported 17 new deaths, bringing the state total to 524.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 105,593 patients who have tested negative to date.
Locally, cases continue to creep upward, with Franklin County being the only county in the Midstate without a reported COVID-19-related death.
Cumberland County rose by 12 cases to have 122 positive COVID-19 cases. The county has three deaths associated with the disease, with a new one having been reported on Saturday.
All other counties reported increases, including Perry County, which inched up by one to 17 cases. Dauphin County rose from 229 cases to 240 cases of COVID-19, as well as another death bringing its total to four, while Franklin County rose only by two cases to 66, and Adams County rose from 48 to 56 cases.
Lancaster and York counties remains the hardest hit, with Lancaster getting a reprieve with reporting no further deaths, but its cases did rise from 772 to 828 in one day. York County's cases rose from 307 to 331 in Monday's report from the DOH.
