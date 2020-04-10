DOH: State shows 1,751 new cases of COVID-19, 78 deaths in Friday's report

New cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania topped 1,500 for the fourth straight day, the Department of Health announced in its daily noon update.
The DOH confirmed 1,751 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 19,979. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 78 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 416.
"Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”
A look at numbers reported by the DOH Friday for counties in the Midstate region:
- Adams - 5 new cases; now 43 total cases, 1 death
- Cumberland - 8 new cases; now 96 total cases, 2 deaths
- Dauphin - 19 new cases; now 199 cases, 2 deaths
- Franklin - 5 new cases; now 57 total cases
- Lancaster - 52 new cases and 4 new deaths; now 648 total cases, 21 deaths
- Lebanon - 31 new cases and 1 new death; 218 total cases and 1 death
- Perry - 0 new cases; now 15 total cases, 1 death
- York - 33 new cases; now 283 total cases, 3 deaths
A look at this week's daily reports of new cases:
- Sunday - 1,493 new cases, 14 deaths
- Monday - 1,470 new cases, 12 deaths
- Tuesday - 1,579 new cases, 78 deaths
- Wednesday - 1,680 new cases, 70 deaths
- Thursday - 1,989 new cases, 29 deaths
- Friday - 1,751 new cases; 78 deaths
