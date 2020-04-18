DOH: State sees highest daily death rate at 80, new testing site announced

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Pennsylvania saw its deadliest day in the coronavirus pandemic as 80 additional residents died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health's Saturday update.

That brings the number of deaths in the state to 836.

The department also announced an additional 1,628 positive cases of COVID-19 to bring the total number of cases to 31,069.

Cumberland County saw an additional 12 cases over Friday's numbers bringing its total number of cases to 176. The number of deaths remains the same at 4 p.m.

Gov. Tom Wolf also announced Saturday that a testing COVID-19 testing site would open next week at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County.

The site opens from noon to 4 p.m. Monday for 100 first responders and health care workers from Northeastern Pennsylvania who are having COVID-19 symptoms.

“We are taking every precaution to safely provide this critical public health service and prevent the spread of COVID-19. People are required to stay in their cars to get tested and drive directly back onto the highway to return home," said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.