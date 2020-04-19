DOH starts reporting presumed deaths due to COVID-19, raising count by 276

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health on Sunday started reporting deaths that are presumed to be caused by COVID-19, instead of just those that involved positive tests of the disease.

Because of the new addition, the death county increased by 276 to 1,112 total deaths. Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine noted during a news increase Sunday that these deaths did not all happen within the last 24 hours. The lag was due to investigations from epidemiologists into the cause of deaths.

“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” Levine said. “This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight.”

While the new data did not affect the number of deaths in Cumberland County - four - it did raise the number of deaths significantly in Lancaster County. Lancaster now has 60 deaths compared to the reported 36 deaths Saturday.

The only other area county that reported an increase in deaths Sunday was York County, which rose by two to six deaths.

The department also reported 1,215 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 32,284.