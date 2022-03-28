DOH: Slight increase for Cumberland County in weekly percent positivity for COVID-19

For the first time in several weeks, Cumberland County saw a slight increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity in the state Department of Health's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 3.3% for the week of March 18-March 24, up from 2.6% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 4.8% two weeks ago and 5.8% three weeks ago.

The county saw a continued decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people, dropping to 16.6, down from 17.4 the previous week, 32.4 two weeks ago and 54.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 4.1% (the ninth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 7.5%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 34.4, ninth highest in the state. Tioga County tops the state at 78.8.

Cumberland County reported no additional deaths in Monday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has 24 deaths so far in March.

There were 10 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Monday's update from the Department of Health, the same as Sunday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 12.8.

There are no adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Eighteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 23 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports 10 new cases for Cumberland County Thursday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 8.0. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations decreased stayed at six patients overall Monday, with 12 of its 27 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed at 19 patients overall Monday, with 36 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and two on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 28)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 68.9% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.8% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.2% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 28)

School-age children (updated March 25)

In its weekly update for the 29th week of the school year, the department reported nine cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 16-March 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 12 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,557.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 455 cases reported during the week of March 16-March 22, down from an increase of 642 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,146.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 28):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 24,670 total cases (20,792 confirmed, 3,878 probable); 47,264 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 24,670 total cases (20,792 confirmed, 3,878 probable); 47,264 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 1 new cases; 10,955 total cases (7,386 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,594 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 10,955 total cases (7,386 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,594 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new cases; 29,590 total cases (23,787 confirmed, 5,803 probable); 50,281 negatives; 606 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 29,590 total cases (23,787 confirmed, 5,803 probable); 50,281 negatives; 606 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 50,811 total cases (38,718 confirmed, 12,093 probable); 111,043 negatives; 885 deaths; 68.9% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 50,811 total cases (38,718 confirmed, 12,093 probable); 111,043 negatives; 885 deaths; 68.9% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 4 new cases; 58,979 total cases (49,320 confirmed, 9,659 probable); 135,915 negatives; 954 deaths; 62.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 58,979 total cases (49,320 confirmed, 9,659 probable); 135,915 negatives; 954 deaths; 62.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 2 new cases; 40,252 total cases (33,458 confirmed, 6,794 probable); 68,668 negatives; 686 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 40,252 total cases (33,458 confirmed, 6,794 probable); 68,668 negatives; 686 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,120 total cases (2,236 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,353 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,120 total cases (2,236 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,353 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 11,481 total cases (9,556 confirmed, 1,925 probable); 23,514 negatives; 242 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 11,481 total cases (9,556 confirmed, 1,925 probable); 23,514 negatives; 242 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new case; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,207 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated

0 new case; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,207 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new cases; 36,484 total cases (31,674 confirmed, 4,810 probable); 66,404 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 36,484 total cases (31,674 confirmed, 4,810 probable); 66,404 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 12,252 total cases (11,638 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,307 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 12,252 total cases (11,638 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,307 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new cases; 8,815 total cases (6,944 confirmed, 1,871 probable); 14,596 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 8,815 total cases (6,944 confirmed, 1,871 probable); 14,596 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 8 new cases; 118,367 total cases (99,027 confirmed; 19,340 probable); 205,989 negatives; 1,484 deaths; 58.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (3.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24.9 (32.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.7 (31.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (2.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.6 (17.4 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 2.1% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.5 (18.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.4 (20.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (2.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (20.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.8 (17.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.9 (21.8 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

