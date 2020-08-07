DOH: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County dropped back into the single digits with six cases being reported by the state Department of Health Friday.
In the past 14 days, 186 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 73.41 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.
The seven-day average of newly reported cases in Cumberland County now sits at 10.43.
The department reported 1,205 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Friday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, per the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 2.6% for the county's results.
The southcentral region saw 98 new cases Friday with most of those cases coming from York County, which reported 41 new cases. Dauphin County saw an additional 16 cases and Blair County reported an additional 10 cases.
Two counties in the region reported additional deaths. One death was reported in York County and the two were reported for Blair County.
Statewide, Pennsylvania saw 758 new cases to bring the total number of cases to 117,279. Nearly half of the cases were reported out of the regions surrounding Philadelphia and Pittsburgh with the two regions reporting a combined 369 cases.
Allegheny County reported an additional 97 cases. Combined with the reported cases in its five surrounding counties, that brought the total number of new cases in the Pittsburgh region to 152.
Philadelphia County reported an additional 111 cases. Combined with its three surrounding counties, the region accounted for an additional 217 cases.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 7):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 7 new cases; 497 total cases (480 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,496 negatives; 20 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 2 new cases; 138 total cases (121 confirmed, 17 probable); 2,822 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 10 new cases; 265 total cases (251 confirmed, 14 probable); 11,015 negatives; 5 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 1,276 total cases (1,205 confirmed, 71 probable); 19,021 negatives; 71 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 16 new cases; 2,757 total cases (2,685 confirmed, 72 probable); 27,933 negatives; 158 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 1,328 total cases (1,269 confirmed, 59 probable); 13,131 negatives; 46 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 26 total cases (24 confirmed, 2 probable); 766 negatives; 2 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 300 total cases (291 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,073 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 131 total cases (124 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,439 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 1,594 total cases (1,525 confirmed, 69 probable); 12,969 negatives; 54 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 1 new case; 116 total cases (111 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,365 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 121 total cases (111 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,702 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 41 new cases; 2,485 total cases (2,433 confirmed, 52 probable); 36,197 negatives; 93 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through Aug. 7):
- 17013: 173 positives, 3,038 negatives - +4 since Aug. 5
- 17015: 80 positives, 1,572 negatives - +2 since Aug. 5
- 17050: 160 positives, 2,248 negatives - +1 since Aug. 5
- 17055: 173 positives, 2,806 negatives - +3 since Aug. 5
- 17011: 224 positives, 3,847 negatives - +2 since Aug. 5
- 17007: 15 positives, 318 negatives - +3 since Aug. 1
- 17065: 12 positives, 216 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17324: 18 positives, 270 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17241: 55 positives, 1,037 negatives - +1 since Aug. 5
- 17257: 238 positives, 1,000 negatives - +2 since Aug. 5
- 17240: 18 positives, 106 negatives - +0 since July 31
- 17025: 54 positives, 1,041 negatives - +2 since Aug. 1
- 17070: 67 positives, 1,067 negatives - +1 since Aug. 5
- 17043: 19 positives, 455 negatives - +1 since July 31
- 17019: 40 positives, 1,142 negatives - +2 since Aug. 5
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the DOH through Aug. 4):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 24 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 65 resident cases; 32 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 92 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths (no Aug. 4 data was available; numbers are from June 30)
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
PCR diagnostic tests percent positivity (updated weekly on Sundays)
- Pennsylvania: 4.6% last 7 days; 4.6% previous 7 days
- Adams County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.2% previous 7 days
- Cumberland County: 4.2% last 7 days; 3.8% previous 7 days
- Dauphin County: 4.8% last 7 days; 5.5% previous 7 days
- Franklin County: 7.2% last 7 days; 7.7% previous 7 days
- Lebanon County: 2.9% last 7 days; 4.4% previous 7 days
- Perry County: 2.4% last 7 days; 3.1% previous 7 days
- York County: 4.4% last 7 days; 5.3% previous 7 days
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.