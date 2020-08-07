DOH: Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Cumberland County dropped back into the single digits with six cases being reported by the state Department of Health Friday.

In the past 14 days, 186 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 73.41 per 100,000 people for the 14-day period.

The seven-day average of newly reported cases in Cumberland County now sits at 10.43.

The department reported 1,205 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results Friday. Although that does not represent all tests performed, per the department, it would represent a positivity rate of about 2.6% for the county's results.

The southcentral region saw 98 new cases Friday with most of those cases coming from York County, which reported 41 new cases. Dauphin County saw an additional 16 cases and Blair County reported an additional 10 cases.

Two counties in the region reported additional deaths. One death was reported in York County and the two were reported for Blair County.