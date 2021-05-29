DOH: Six new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday.

Saturday's report included 126 total test results, with 4 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (120) and confirmed positive tests (2), the county saw about 16% of its tests come back positive.

The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 13.71, the lowest rate since Oct. 27. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 95.91, the lowest rate since Oct. 16.

On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 3.8% for the week of May 21-May 27 (down from 3.9% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 28.4 (down from 44.6 the previous week).

The state's percent positivity dropped to 3.8% for the week of May 21-May 27 (down from 4.5% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 37.6 (down from 56.6 the previous week).

There were 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report (up 2 from Friday), with two in intensive care units and four on ventilators.