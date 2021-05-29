DOH: Six new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths reported in Cumberland County Saturday

The state Department of Health reported six new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths for Cumberland County Saturday.
Saturday's report included 126 total test results, with 4 new probables. Comparing just the number of negative tests (120) and confirmed positive tests (2), the county saw about 16% of its tests come back positive.
The county's seven-day average of cases now sits at 13.71, the lowest rate since Oct. 27. The county's 14-day per capita rate sits at 95.91, the lowest rate since Oct. 16.
On the Health Department’s weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday, Cumberland County saw its percent positivity drop to 3.8% for the week of May 21-May 27 (down from 3.9% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 28.4 (down from 44.6 the previous week).
The state's percent positivity dropped to 3.8% for the week of May 21-May 27 (down from 4.5% last week). The incidence rate per 100,000 people dropped to 37.6 (down from 56.6 the previous week).
There were 35 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county in Saturday's report (up 2 from Friday), with two in intensive care units and four on ventilators.
In data updated Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 100,950 people have been fully vaccinated in Cumberland County, or 39.8% of the county's total population (pop. 253,370). CDC data is current as of 6 a.m. on the day it is posted.
In the southcentral region for Friday, York County had 47 new cases, Blair County 32 new cases, and Lebanon County 7 new cases.
The Health Department confirmed Friday there were 1,007 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the statewide total to 1,200,543.
County numbers in the southcentral region (for May 29):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 4 new cases; 9,558 total cases (7,900 confirmed, 1,658 probable); 36,290 negatives; 183 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 6 new cases; 4,626 total cases (3,237 confirmed, 1,389 probable); 10,244 negatives; 138 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 32 new cases; 13,414 total cases (10,553 confirmed, 2,861 probable); 39,760 negatives; 338 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 20,377 total cases (16,448 confirmed, 3,929 probable); 81,154 negatives; 524 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 13 new cases; 25,904 total cases (22,618 confirmed, 3,286 probable); 105,768 negatives; 548 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 3 new cases; 15,297 total cases (12,965 confirmed, 2,332 probable); 52,476 negatives; 370 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 5 new cases; 1,355 total cases (755 confirmed, 600 probable); 3,979 negatives; 15 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 5,106 total cases (4,271 confirmed, 835 probable); 16,209 negatives; 132 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new cases; 2,130 total cases (1,925 confirmed, 205 probable); 5,308 negatives; 87 deaths (+1)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 16,096 total cases (13,936 confirmed, 2,160 probable); 51,951 negatives; 289 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 5,384 total cases (5,086 confirmed, 298 probable); 14,620 negatives; 178 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 4 new cases; 3,814 total cases (2,974 confirmed, 840 probable); 10,809 negatives; 100 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 47 new cases; 46,318 total cases (37,906 confirmed, 8,412 probable); 156,985 negatives; 811 deaths (+1)
ZIP code-level counts (updated May 29):
- 17013: 2,412 positives, 12,094 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17015: 1,510 positives, 6,065 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17050: 2,414 positives, 12,154 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17055: 2,780 positives, 15,297 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17011: 2,595 positives, 12,677 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17007: 363 positives, 1,533 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17065: 252 positives, 1,094 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17324: 244 positives, 1,144 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17241: 646 positives, 2,908 negatives - +2 since May 28
- 17257: 1,731 positives, 5,902 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17240: 155 positives, 550 negatives - +0 since May 28
- 17025: 1,084 positives, 4,849 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17070: 1,074 positives, 4,711 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17043: 369 positives, 1,788 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17019: 1,208 positives, 4,851 negatives - +1 since May 28
- 17266: 19 positives, 105 negatives - +0 since May 28
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (May 21-May 27):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania:
- Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.6 (56.6 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.2% last 7 days (5.3% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.9 (72.8 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 3.8% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.4 (44.6 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.3% last 7 days (5.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.7 (66.8 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.0% last 7 days (4.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 43.9 (63.9 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (6.5% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 52.2 (81.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.6% last 7 days (6.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 28.1 (45.4 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 5.4% last 7 days (6.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 49.2 (81.3 previous 7 days)