DOH: Six new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County reported Saturday, bringing weekly average back to single digits

The Pennsylvania Department of Health added six more COVID-19 cases to Cumberland County’s count in Saturday’s report, bringing the seven-day average of new cases per day in the county back into the single digits for the first time in about three weeks.
Cumberland County has seen an average of nine new infections per day over the last seven days, the first time the rolling average of COVID-19 cases has dropped back into the single digits since July 19 – but still an elevated rate of spread compared to late May and early June.
The DOH also added another 167 persons in the county with confirmed negative test results, bringing total known positive persons in the county to 1,282 and known negatives to 19,188.
This does not represent all testing, according to the DOH, due to persons who have been testd multiple times; the most recent full testing data from the DOH, for the week ending August 6, shows a positivity rate in Cumberland County of 3.0 percent, improved from 4.2 percent in the prior reporting week.
Cumberland County’s largest neighbors, York and Dauphin Counties, saw cases rise by 16 and 17, respectively, on Saturday.
Statewide, the department reported an additional 813 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with 16 deaths, bringing Pennsylvania’s total known death toll from the pandemic to 7,313. Cumberland County’s death toll remains at 71.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through Aug. 7):
• Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 498 total cases (481 confirmed, 17 probable); 8,523 negatives; 20 deaths
• Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 3 new cases; 141 total cases (123 confirmed, 18 probable); 2,863 negatives; 4 deaths
• Blair County (pop. 121,829): 9 new cases; 274 total cases (260 confirmed, 14 probable); 11,192 negatives; 5 deaths
• Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 1,282 total cases (1,211 confirmed, 71 probable); 19,188 negatives; 71 deaths
• Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 17 new cases; 2,774 total cases (2,701 confirmed, 73 probable); 28,113 negatives; 159 deaths
• Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 15 new cases; 1,343 total cases (1,284 confirmed, 59 probable); 13,239 negatives; 46 deaths
• Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 27 total cases (25 confirmed, 2 probable); 767 negatives; 2 deaths
• Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 5 new cases; 305 total cases (296 confirmed, 9 probable); 3,106 negatives; 4 deaths
• Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 1 new case; 132 total cases (125 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,460 negatives; 6 deaths
• Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 1 new case; 1,595 total cases (1,526 confirmed, 69 probable); 13,022 negatives; 54 deaths
• Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 120 total cases (115 confirmed, 5 probable); 4,418 negatives; 1 death
• Perry County (pop. 46,272): 2 new cases; 123 total cases (113 confirmed, 10 probable); 2,730 negatives; 5 deaths
• York County (pop. 449,058): 16 new cases; 2,501 total cases (2,449 confirmed, 52 probable); 36,470 negatives; 93 deaths
