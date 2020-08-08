DOH: Six new COVID-19 cases in Cumberland County reported Saturday, bringing weekly average back to single digits

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health added six more COVID-19 cases to Cumberland County’s count in Saturday’s report, bringing the seven-day average of new cases per day in the county back into the single digits for the first time in about three weeks.

Cumberland County has seen an average of nine new infections per day over the last seven days, the first time the rolling average of COVID-19 cases has dropped back into the single digits since July 19 – but still an elevated rate of spread compared to late May and early June.

The DOH also added another 167 persons in the county with confirmed negative test results, bringing total known positive persons in the county to 1,282 and known negatives to 19,188.

This does not represent all testing, according to the DOH, due to persons who have been testd multiple times; the most recent full testing data from the DOH, for the week ending August 6, shows a positivity rate in Cumberland County of 3.0 percent, improved from 4.2 percent in the prior reporting week.

Cumberland County’s largest neighbors, York and Dauphin Counties, saw cases rise by 16 and 17, respectively, on Saturday.