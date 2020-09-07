DoH: Six new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cumberland County; one additional death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Pennsylvania Department of Health Monday reported an additional six cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County, with one additional death.

The death toll in Cumberland County from COVID-19 now stands at 73. York County reported two additional deaths since Sunday, bringing its total up to 132. Four other counties in the south-central region reported increases of one death each including Adams (now 24), Blair (now 13), Dauphin (now 166) and Perry (now six).

Cumberland County’s 7-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 10.71.

In the past 14 days, 150 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County, giving the county a per capita rate of 59.20 per 100,000 for the 14-day period.

The DoH Monday reported 167 new persons in Cumberland County with confirmed negative testing results.

The south-central region Monday reported 79 new positives. At 34 and 14 new cases respectively, York and Dauphin counties together accounted for about 60% of the increase in positive test results in the region.

Statewide, the DoH Monday reported 547 new positive cases of COVID-19 along with 20 new deaths, bringing up the statewide total to 139,863 cases and 7,780 total deaths attributed to the virus.