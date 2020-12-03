DOH: Single-day record of 304 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County featured a new single-day record of 304 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 10 additional deaths.
The county's previous high of new cases in a single day was 201 on Nov. 22. The number of new deaths was the second-highest single day increase as well for the county.
A pair of Mechanicsburg area ZIP codes show the most new cases in the county this week — 70 since Monday in 17050 and 72 since Monday in 17055. The Carlisle area ZIP code of 17013 has reported 64 new cases and the Shippensburg area ZIP code of 17257 has reported 62 new cases since Monday.
Thursday's report included data from nearly 732 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (465) and confirmed positive tests (267), the county saw about 36% of its tests come back positive.
The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased in Thursday's update. There were 17 more hospitalized patients in the county, increasing the total number to 131 patients. Of those patients, 22 are in the ICU and 13 of those are on ventilators.
In the southcentral region, York County had 677 new cases, Dauphin County 345, Franklin County had 242 new cases, Adams County 230 cases, and Lebanon County 204.
County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Dec. 3):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 230 new cases; 2,227 total cases (2,120 confirmed, 107 probable); 22,897 negatives; 49 deaths (+1)
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 48 new cases; 1,683 total cases (1,262 confirmed, 421 probable); 6,659 negatives; 40 deaths (+7)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 98 new cases; 4,607 total cases (4,067 confirmed, 540 probable); 27,792 negatives; 73 deaths (+3)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 304 new cases; 5,725 total cases (5,189 confirmed, 536 probable); 50,684 negatives; 155 deaths (+10)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 345 new cases; 8,464 total cases (8,199 confirmed, 265 probable); 67,957 negatives; 222 deaths (+2)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 242 new cases; 5,043 total cases (4,781 confirmed, 262 probable); 31,476 negatives; 125 deaths (+3)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 26 new cases; 340 total cases (236 confirmed, 104 probable); 2,161 negatives; 7 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 39 new cases; 1,826 total cases (1,600 confirmed, 226 probable); 9,930 negatives; 61 deaths (+3)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 16 new cases; 773 total cases (745 confirmed, 28 probable); 3,404 negatives; 15 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 204 new cases; 5,754 total cases (5,381 confirmed, 373 probable); 31,654 negatives; 114 deaths (+1)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 139 new cases; 2,000 total cases (1,920 confirmed, 80 probable); 9,602 negatives; 45 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 42 new cases; 753 total cases (692 confirmed, 61 probable); 6,742 negatives; 14 deaths (+2)
- York County (pop. 449,058): 677 new cases; 12,388 total cases (11,641 confirmed, 747 probable); 95,133 negatives; 260 deaths (+2)
ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 3):
- 17013: 806 positives, 6,950 negatives - +64 since Nov. 30
- 17015: 481 positives, 3,580 negatives - +45 since Nov. 30
- 17050: 758 positives, 6,994 negatives - +70 since Nov. 30
- 17055: 899 positives, 10,411 negatives - +72 since Nov. 30
- 17011: 693 positives, 8,258 negatives - +39 since Nov. 30
- 17007: 113 positives, 910 negatives - +7 since Nov. 30
- 17065: 82 positives, 624 negatives - +7 since Nov. 30
- 17324: 66 positives, 733 negatives - +3 since Nov. 30
- 17241: 201 positives, 1,955 negatives - +16 since Nov. 30
- 17257: 668 positives, 3,120 negatives - +61 since Nov. 30
- 17240: 44 positives, 272 negatives - +4 since Nov. 30
- 17025: 295 positives, 2,739 negatives - +31 since Nov. 30
- 17070: 309 positives, 2,799 negatives - +33 since Nov. 30
- 17043: 87 positives, 1,097 negatives - +10 since Nov. 30
- 17019: 288 positives, 3,003 negatives - +31 since Nov. 30
- 17266: 8 positives, 68 negatives - +1 since Nov. 30
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 27):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 47 resident cases; 39 staff cases; 6 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 48 resident cases; 31 staff cases; 9 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 7 resident cases; 6 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 37 resident cases; 16 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 24 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 11 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 104 cases; 56 staff cases; 30 deaths
- New Visions Inc.: 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 80 resident cases; 54 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 116 resident cases; 45 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 17 resident cases; 17 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 22 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- The Woods at Cedar Run: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 20-Nov. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 323.4 (291.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 233.4 (172.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 264.5 (258.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 275.4 (264.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 391.4 (385.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 408.3 (324.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.9 (169.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 325.0 (247.8 previous 7 days)
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County businesses, residents prepare to navigate a pandemic as cold weather closes in
The Sentinel takes a look ahead at how the COVID-19 pandemic will impact communities as we head into the winter months in Cumberland County.
- COVID and the holidays – what will change for the typical community-based holiday events in our area?
- COVID and nursing homes – local nursing homes face cases and deaths at their highest rates since the pandemic started
- COVID and mental health - the pandemic is likely to aggravate mental health issues during the holidays
- COVID and restaurants – how are local businesses preparing for the shift to cold weather and another possible hit on their bottom line?
- COVID and small business – what are the unemployment and stimulus issues still in place for local businesses?
- COVID and groceries – how is the supply chain holding up and will we have toilet paper?
- COVID and winter high school sports – can sports happen inside and what did we learn from fall indoor sports like volleyball?
- COVID and recreation – spring meant bicycles sold out everywhere, what will people do during the winter in the safer environment of being outdoors?
The combination of social distancing and restrictions on large gatherings has forced organizers to either cancel or reinvent traditional holiday events.
"A more informed consumer combined with a more informed manufacturer and a more informed retailer should provide all of us with a greater sense of ease and ensure we can meet this growing demand," said Geoff Freeman, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association.
Businesses enter an unpredictable winter without much of the economic assistance that they had in the spring. That assistance was fueled by the federal CARES Act, the multitrillion dollar stimulus package the government passed in March and which has since largely been exhausted or expired.
Buzz60’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what some experts recommend in order to get through a Covid winter.
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls
“Most of your restaurant owners, tavern owners, I mean they're not looking for a handout,” Moran said. “They'd much rather fully operate, but they understand right now with the virus that it's contagious, and these restrictions are there for public health reasons.”
“The diehard skiers will figure out a way to ski, so they’re already out and about. But the casual skier [...] hedging a little bit on what they’re going to do.” ~ Lee Gonder, World Cup Ski and Cycle
A COVID Winter: High school sports make indoor transition to winter schedule as COVID cases rise in Cumberland County
Schools, athletic departments grapple with challenges of playing winter indoor sports amid pandemic.
Michele Ford, a practicing counseling psychologist and a lecturer in psychology at Dickinson College, talks about mental health during the pan…
Mental health professionals have already seen higher levels of stress and anxiety as COVID-19 continues to sweep through population. The holiday season is likely to further aggravate those conditions.
A COVID Winter: Nursing homes look for funding, liability protection as cases rise in holiday season
With people now more than ever trying to reach loved ones and connect over the holidays, the staff who have managed to stay on at nursing homes during the pandemic are taking on multiple tasks of caring for the residents, mitigating the disease and helping their residents stay in touch with families.
