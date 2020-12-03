DOH: Single-day record of 304 new cases of COVID-19 reported for Cumberland County Thursday

The state Department of Health reported Thursday that Cumberland County featured a new single-day record of 304 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 10 additional deaths.

The county's previous high of new cases in a single day was 201 on Nov. 22. The number of new deaths was the second-highest single day increase as well for the county.

A pair of Mechanicsburg area ZIP codes show the most new cases in the county this week — 70 since Monday in 17050 and 72 since Monday in 17055. The Carlisle area ZIP code of 17013 has reported 64 new cases and the Shippensburg area ZIP code of 17257 has reported 62 new cases since Monday.

Thursday's report included data from nearly 732 tests in the county, judging by just the negative and positive tests reported. Comparing just the number of negative tests (465) and confirmed positive tests (267), the county saw about 36% of its tests come back positive.

The number of hospitalizations in Cumberland County increased in Thursday's update. There were 17 more hospitalized patients in the county, increasing the total number to 131 patients. Of those patients, 22 are in the ICU and 13 of those are on ventilators.