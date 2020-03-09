DOH: Seven presumptive cases of COVID-19 now in Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday said there are now seven presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 after a new case in Montgomery County.

The first two cases were reported Friday and were located in Delaware County and Wayne County. In those cases, one person had traveled internationally to a European country with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice and another person had come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person in another state.

Four cases in Montgomery County were reported over the weekend, and this new case Monday joins that number.

According to the Department of Health, the new individual is an adult who is currently at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The person is in critical condition and are being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff, according to the department.

The department said the person who tested positive at the state lab had known international exposure to the coronavirus.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 589-4469 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All positives in the state are presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control confirms the disease.