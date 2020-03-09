DOH: Seven presumptive cases of COVID-19 now in Pa.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday said there are now seven presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 after a new case in Montgomery County.
The first two cases were reported Friday and were located in Delaware County and Wayne County. In those cases, one person had traveled internationally to a European country with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice and another person had come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person in another state.
Four cases in Montgomery County were reported over the weekend, and this new case Monday joins that number.
According to the Department of Health, the new individual is an adult who is currently at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. The person is in critical condition and are being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff, according to the department.
The department said the person who tested positive at the state lab had known international exposure to the coronavirus.
You have free articles remaining.
All positives in the state are presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control confirms the disease.
Though Cumberland County does not yet have a positive case of COVID-19, area businesses and organizations are working to protect those they can from the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Cumberland Goodwill EMS announced on Twitter Monday that it is suspended allowing most non-patients from riding in ambulances in an effort to reduce potential exposure to the virus. The EMS crew said only one parent of a minor patient or other legal guardian will be permitted to rise in the ambulance to the hospital.
Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg is notifying its patients that they are taking precautions to minimize exposure of the coronavirus to its patients. The medical group said it has dedicated exam rooms allotted for ill patients, so all other patients are encouraged to continue with routine health care needs.
"Our office has the capability to screen appropriate patients for the coronavirus through our lab company Quest," the medical group said in a news release. "Our office is up to date with the CDC recommendations and are following the present recommended protocols as they are released by the CDC."
Cleve J. Fredricksen Library said its staff is monitoring information about the coronavirus and have placed hand sanitizers in various locations. The library said that in order to protect staff and patrons, visitors who exhibit symptoms of the virus, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, will be asked to leave the library and return when fully recovered.