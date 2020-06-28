DOH: Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Though the number of new cases of COVID-19 remain above 500 statewide, Sunday's report from the state Department of Health had only a few of those cases across the region.

In Cumberland County, there were seven new cases of the coronavirus. The new caseload was only slightly below the 10 new cases in Dauphin County and 13 new cases in York County.

Unlike most of last week, the county in the region that had the highest number of new cases Sunday was Lebanon County, the last county in the state that will move to the green phase on July 3. Lebanon County saw 23 new cases in Sunday's report, and Health Secretary Rachel Levine previously said the number of cases is due to community spread instead of being found in long-term care facilities.

Most other counties in the region saw no increase in Sunday's report, though Bedford County did have four new cases, and there was a new case each in Adams and Franklin counties.

Across the state, there were only three new deaths reported Sunday from Saturday's data, and none of those deaths were of residents of the region.