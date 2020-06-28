DOH: Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

Though the number of new cases of COVID-19 remain above 500 statewide, Sunday's report from the state Department of Health had only a few of those cases across the region.
In Cumberland County, there were seven new cases of the coronavirus. The new caseload was only slightly below the 10 new cases in Dauphin County and 13 new cases in York County.
Unlike most of last week, the county in the region that had the highest number of new cases Sunday was Lebanon County, the last county in the state that will move to the green phase on July 3. Lebanon County saw 23 new cases in Sunday's report, and Health Secretary Rachel Levine previously said the number of cases is due to community spread instead of being found in long-term care facilities.
Most other counties in the region saw no increase in Sunday's report, though Bedford County did have four new cases, and there was a new case each in Adams and Franklin counties.
Across the state, there were only three new deaths reported Sunday from Saturday's data, and none of those deaths were of residents of the region.
Though facility-level data has not been updated since last Tuesday, the county-level look at long-term care facilities from the state Department of Health showed slight increases in cases in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties.
Of the 18 facilities affected by COVID-19 in Cumberland County, two new resident cases and one new staff case was reported. Dauphin and York counties each have nine facilities affected by COVID-19, and those counties saw an increase of one resident case. York County also saw five more staff cases at its facilities.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through June 28):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 328 total cases (317 confirmed, 11 probable); 4,938 negatives; 12 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 81 total cases (73 confirmed, 8 probable); 1,443 negatives; 3 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 71 total cases (65 confirmed, 6 probable); 5,495 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 7 new cases; 840 total cases (803 confirmed, 37 probable); 10,881 negatives; 63 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 10 new cases; 1,942 total cases (1,942 confirmed, 56 probable); 17,120 negatives; 132 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new case; 913 total cases (885 confirmed, 28 probable); 8,270 negatives; 42 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 446 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 245 total cases (238 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,525 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 111 total cases (104 confirmed, 7 probable); 790 negatives; 5 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 23 new cases; 1,324 total cases (1,268 confirmed, 56 probable); 8,216 negatives; 43 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new case; 62 total cases (59 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,355 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new case; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,438 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 13 new cases; 1,456 total cases (1,410 confirmed, 46 probable); 21,291 negatives; 44 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through June 23):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 23 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 57 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through June 26):
- 17013: 127 positives, 1,850 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17015: 44 positives, 733 negatives
- 17050: 94 positives, 1,129 negatives
- 17055: 86 positives, 1,542 negatives
- 17011: 164 positives, 2,178 negatives - +3 since June 25
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 170 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 122 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 139 negatives
- 17241: 32 positives, 655 negatives
- 17257: 176 positives, 548 negatives - +1 since June 25
- 17240: 11 positives, 63 negatives
- 17025: 34 positives, 541 negatives
- 17070: 40 positives, 591 negatives
- 17043: 11 positives, 251 negatives +2 since June 25
- 17019: 27 positives, 586 negatives - +1 since June 25
