DOH: Seven-day average of COVID-19 cases, hospitalization rate continue to climb for Cumberland County

Roughly two weeks out from the Thanksgiving holiday, Cumberland County’s seeing higher COVID-19 case counts that have pushed its seven-day average number of cases to its highest level since the end of last winter’s surge.

Over the weekend, 431 cases were reported in Cumberland County with another 136 reported Monday. The Department of Health’s data site reported a seven-day average of 159.7 cases for the county, the highest since Feb. 2 when the county’s seven-day average was 182.1 and similar to the averages seen last year near the end of December.

More cases means more hospitalizations and deaths which, though higher than in recent months, still fall far below what the county was seeing at the same time last year.

From Dec. 1-13, 2020, there were 2,515 cases reported with an average hospitalization for those 13 days of 143.6. During the same time period this year, there have been 1,714 cases reported with an average of 112.3 hospitalizations.

Deaths reported from Dec. 1-9 in 2021 total 12, which falls significantly lower than the 55 deaths reported in the same time period last year.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County increased to 128 in Monday's report, up five from Sunday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 111.2, the 27th straight day the average has increased for the county.

There are 25 adults in intensive care (down one from Sunday) and 20 on ventilators (down one from Sunday). Six adult ICU beds remain open of the 115 currently staffed across the county, and 41 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county finished November with 33 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 28 deaths reported in the first 13 days of December.

Monday's report included 231 test results for Cumberland County, with 24 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (95) and confirmed positive tests (112), the county saw 54% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 108 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (down three from Sunday), with two of 32 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 15 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 17 adults in intensive care and 13 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 157 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Monday (down 10 from Sunday), with 20 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 81 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 41 adults in intensive care and 26 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 15th week of the school year, the department reported 126 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 1-7, the same number of cases that had been reported the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,017.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,214 cases reported during the week of Dec. 1-7, compared to 6,574 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 103,485.

Early Warning Dashboard

Cumberland County saw a decrease in its in percent positivity and its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday. Its percent positivity decreased to 14.9% for the week of Dec. 3-Dec. 9, down from 18.2% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 239.2, down from 256.1 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County featured significant increases in the Health Department update Friday, with its percent positivity jumping to 25.9% (up from 21.5% the previous week) — the second highest percent positivity in the state for the week behind Potter County (28.5%). Lebanon's incidence rate jumped to 458.4 (up from 345.6 the previous week). Sullivan County featured the highest incidence rate per 100,000 people for the week at 692.4.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 7.1%. Cameron County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 239.2.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 13)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Monday's update shows 164 total cases (161 adults, 3 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of nine cases since Friday. Thirty-two are fully vaccinated (19.5%) with six in an ICU and four on ventilators; 110 are nonvaccinated (67%) with 27 adults in an ICU and 17 adults on a ventilator, and 21 are unknown status patients. Two unvaccinated children are hospitalized with no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 38 COVID patients. Ten are fully vaccinated adults (one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 28 are unvaccinated adults (four in an ICU and two on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has eight COVID patients, seven of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and one fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.3% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 67.4% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 62.6% have been fully vaccinated.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 13):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 67 new cases; 15,587 total cases (12,565 confirmed, 3,022 probable); 45,327 negatives; 254 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

67 new cases; 15,587 total cases (12,565 confirmed, 3,022 probable); 45,327 negatives; 254 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 27 new cases; 8,199 total cases (5,570 confirmed, 2,629 probable); 13,084 negatives; 202 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

27 new cases; 8,199 total cases (5,570 confirmed, 2,629 probable); 13,084 negatives; 202 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 57 new cases; 21,981 total cases (17,382 confirmed, 4,599 probable); 48,655 negatives; 457 deaths; 47.1% of county population vaccinated

57 new cases; 21,981 total cases (17,382 confirmed, 4,599 probable); 48,655 negatives; 457 deaths; 47.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 136 new cases; 33,491 total cases (25,809 confirmed, 7,682 probable); 106,877 negatives; 679 deaths; 59.3% of county population vaccinated

136 new cases; 33,491 total cases (25,809 confirmed, 7,682 probable); 106,877 negatives; 679 deaths; 59.3% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 135 new cases; 40,166 total cases (34,016 confirmed, 6,150 probable); 133,212 negatives; 721 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated

135 new cases; 40,166 total cases (34,016 confirmed, 6,150 probable); 133,212 negatives; 721 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 45 new cases; 25,486 total cases (20,229 confirmed, 5,257 probable); 65,558 negatives; 511 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated

45 new cases; 25,486 total cases (20,229 confirmed, 5,257 probable); 65,558 negatives; 511 deaths; 44.8% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 10 new cases; 2,866 total cases (1,363 confirmed, 1,503 probable); 5,136 negatives; 40 deaths; 33.2% of county population vaccinated

10 new cases; 2,866 total cases (1,363 confirmed, 1,503 probable); 5,136 negatives; 40 deaths; 33.2% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 21 new cases; 8,042 total cases (6,567 confirmed, 1,475 probable); 21,879 negatives; 191 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated

21 new cases; 8,042 total cases (6,567 confirmed, 1,475 probable); 21,879 negatives; 191 deaths; 47.3% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 19 new cases; 3,592 total cases (3,278 confirmed, 314 probable); 6,883 negatives; 137 deaths; 37.1% of county population vaccinated

19 new cases; 3,592 total cases (3,278 confirmed, 314 probable); 6,883 negatives; 137 deaths; 37.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 104 new cases; 24,498 total cases (20,898 confirmed, 3,600 probable); 64,857 negatives; 367 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated

104 new cases; 24,498 total cases (20,898 confirmed, 3,600 probable); 64,857 negatives; 367 deaths; 49.3% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 33 new cases; 8,665 total cases (8,198 confirmed, 467 probable); 18,145 negatives; 231 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated

33 new cases; 8,665 total cases (8,198 confirmed, 467 probable); 18,145 negatives; 231 deaths; 45.3% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 22 new cases; 6,374 total cases (4,957 confirmed, 1,417 probable); 13,995 negatives; 137 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated

22 new cases; 6,374 total cases (4,957 confirmed, 1,417 probable); 13,995 negatives; 137 deaths; 42.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 315 new cases; 75,451 total cases (61,083 confirmed; 14,368 probable); 200,274 negatives; 1,109 deaths; 52.7% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 13):

17013: 3,953 positives, 16,471 negatives - +80 since Dec. 10

17015: 2,384 positives, 8,097 negatives - +62 since Dec. 10

17050: 3,774 positives, 17,220 negatives - +65 since Dec. 10

17055: 4,214 positives, 19,109 negatives - +86 since Dec. 10

17011: 3,814 positives, 15,814 negatives - +47 since Dec. 10

17007: 584 positives, 2,106 negatives - +15 since Dec. 10

17065: 432 positives, 1,419 negatives - +27 since Dec. 10

17324: 465 positives, 1,438 negatives - +20 since Dec. 10

17241: 1,072 positives, 3,544 negatives - +20 since Dec. 10

17257: 2,642 positives, 7,957 negatives - +40 since Dec. 10

17240: 268 positives, 721 negatives - +3 since Dec. 10

17025: 1,802 positives, 6,588 negatives - +26 since Dec. 10

17070: 1,703 positives, 6,175 negatives - +41 since Dec. 10

17043: 575 positives, 2,364 negatives - +10 since Dec. 10

17019: 2,068 positives, 6,260 negatives - +40 since Dec. 10

17266: 38 positives, 147 negatives - +1 since Dec. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 10)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Messiah University : 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10.

: 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10. Shippensburg University: 23 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 19; 232 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 6.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (15.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 321.4 (290.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 20.5% last 7 days (18.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 330.1 (255.3 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.9% last 7 days (18.2% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 239.2 (256.1 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 15.9% last 7 days (16.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 276.3 (230.7 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 20.7% last 7 days (22.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.9 (294.8 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 25.9% last 7 days (21.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 458.4 (345.6 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 23.5% last 7 days (30.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 354.4 (412.8 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com. Follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

