DOH sees increase in number of COVID-positive patients reporting going to gyms

While the number of new cases of COVID-19 is falling in Cumberland County and in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health on Monday reported that it is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who have admitted to going to the gym prior to the onset of symptoms.

The department said that according to its latest contact tracing efforts for cases between Jan. 10 to Jan. 16 for those who said they visited a business establishment, 10% said they had visited a gym or fitness center in the previous 14 days before getting a positive COVID-19 test. The department said that's an increase from 4% the previous week.

Those who answered case investigation questions via the state's online form also had a high percentage of people visiting gyms before their positive tests, with 21% of those visiting a business reporting they had gone to a fitness center. That percentage is only second to the 61% who reported going to a restaurant in the 14 days before the positive test.

