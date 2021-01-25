DOH sees increase in number of COVID-positive patients reporting going to gyms

While the number of new cases of COVID-19 is falling in Cumberland County and in Pennsylvania, the state Department of Health on Monday reported that it is seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 patients who have admitted to going to the gym prior to the onset of symptoms.
The department said that according to its latest contact tracing efforts for cases between Jan. 10 to Jan. 16 for those who said they visited a business establishment, 10% said they had visited a gym or fitness center in the previous 14 days before getting a positive COVID-19 test. The department said that's an increase from 4% the previous week.
Those who answered case investigation questions via the state's online form also had a high percentage of people visiting gyms before their positive tests, with 21% of those visiting a business reporting they had gone to a fitness center. That percentage is only second to the 61% who reported going to a restaurant in the 14 days before the positive test.
Though there was a rise in the number of people reporting they had visited a gym, there was also a decline compared to the previous week of those who visited restaurants, a bar or mass gathering. According to those who reported visiting a business during a traditional phone case investigation, only 30% reported visiting a restaurant compared to 34% the week prior, and 12% said they went to a bar compared to 16% the previous week. The number of those who said they attended a mass gathering or large event decreased from 7.4% to 6.9% for the week of Jan. 10.
With the state and Cumberland County still at 10% positivity for its COVID-19 tests, however, the state Department of Health warns business settings and mass gatherings are still possible sites of transmission considering "widespread community transmission" is still the case in 66 of the state's 67 counties.
Though the state has been able to glean some of these visitation trends in case investigation work, the department also said the number of people who take part in case investigations is still a minority of those who receive a positive test and not everyone answers the question regarding their habits of visiting businesses.
Among the 46,041 cases that were reported between Jan. 10 and Jan. 16, only 6.8% provided an answer to the business question during the case investigation, and the state only received 667 online forms that week.
