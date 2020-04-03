DOH: Second COVID-19 death reported in Cumberland County

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday morning that Cumberland County has its second death related to COVID-19.
The DOH daily update for state and county numbers shows Cumberland County with four more positive test results Friday, raising the county total to 45.
There is no detailed information regarding the death within the county. The Department of Health previously noted that deaths are attributed to the residence of the patient and not the location of where the person died. It does not release more specific information about cases.
Perry County also reported Friday its first death related to COVID-19. The DOH reported 12 new deaths across the state Friday, bringing the statewide total to 102.
Overall, the DOH reported 1,404 new positive test results for the state, bringing the state's total to 8,420 cases in 63 counties. It's the second straight day with new positive test results topping 1,000 for the state after 1,211 new cases Thursday.
A look at the updated Midstate region numbers as of Friday:
- Cumberland County - 4 new cases and one new death; 45 total cases and one deaths
- Franklin County - 3 new cases; 26 total cases
- Perry County - 1 new case plus one new death; 4 total cases and one death
- Dauphin County - 12 new cases; 79 total cases and 1 death
- Lancaster County - 29 new cases plus one new death; 232 total cases and five deaths
- York County - 19 new cases; 121 total cases and one death
- Lebanon County - 9 new cases; 54 total cases
- Adams County - 1 new cases; 19 total cases
There are 53,695 patients who have tested negative to date across the state. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown from the DOH is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- 8% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 41% are aged 25-49;
- Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
- Nearly 20% are aged 65 or older.
Naomi Creason
