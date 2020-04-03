DOH: Second COVID-19 death reported in Cumberland County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday morning that Cumberland County has its second death related to COVID-19.

The DOH daily update for state and county numbers shows Cumberland County with four more positive test results Friday, raising the county total to 45.

There is no detailed information regarding the death within the county. The Department of Health previously noted that deaths are attributed to the residence of the patient and not the location of where the person died. It does not release more specific information about cases.

Perry County also reported Friday its first death related to COVID-19. The DOH reported 12 new deaths across the state Friday, bringing the statewide total to 102.

Overall, the DOH reported 1,404 new positive test results for the state, bringing the state's total to 8,420 cases in 63 counties. It's the second straight day with new positive test results topping 1,000 for the state after 1,211 new cases Thursday.

A look at the updated Midstate region numbers as of Friday: