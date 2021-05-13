DOH says CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated people in effect for Pa.

Pennsylvania Department of Health acting Secretary Alison Beam announced Thursday afternoon that the state’s mask order reflects the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier in the day.

The CDC Thursday provided guidance that fully vaccinated people can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing except where required by law, rule and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

On March 16, the department amended the state’s mask order by adding language directing to the CDC’s guidance for fully vaccinated people allow for no face coverings. That means that Thursday's CDC guidelines automatically go into effect in Pennsylvania. Masking requirements will still be in place for unvaccinated people until 70% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

“Today’s guidance from the CDC affects only people who are fully vaccinated,” Beam said. “This is another incentive to get the vaccine that is now easily and conveniently available. Once 70% of Pennsylvanians over 18 are fully vaccinated, we can completely lift the masking order.”

