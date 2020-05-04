DOH reports smallest increase yet in COVID-19 cases; two counties in region could be next to reopen

With the state Department of Health reporting the smallest increase of new COVID-19 cases yet, the southcentral region is still seeing more cases of the disease.
The department reported that there were 825 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 50,092, and the state also reported 14 new deaths.
Though none of the southcentral counties saw an increase in the number of deaths, most of the counties are still seeing increases in positive COVID-19 cases.
In Monday's report, Cumberland County saw two more COVID-19 cases, which appear likely to be two residents at long-term care facilities. In the department's ZIP code-level data, the only two new cases were reported in Carlisle, which means a nursing facility in the 17013 ZIP code has the new cases.
Though the department on Sunday reported there were five long-term care facilities affected by COVID-19, that number is back to four with no reasoning provided by the department as of noon Monday.
Franklin County also saw a significant increase of 26 cases to 377 in Monday's report, despite the overall smaller number of cases statewide, bringing Franklin's total now above Cumberland County's, which is at 375.
Dauphin County also saw an increase of 18 cases for a total of 652 COVID-19 positives.
Overall in the southcentral region, there was an increase of 97 new cases, nearly the number of new cases in the northeast region where the state considers there to be an outbreak.
Though some of areas of the Midstate are still seeing increases, largely because of nursing homes, the Allentown Morning Call reported Monday that Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine indicated the state is considering Blair and Fulton counties for reopening.
If reopened, the two counties would be the first in the southcentral Pennsylvania region to move to Gov. Tom Wolf's "yellow phase." The 24 counties Wolf previously announced would reopen on May 8 were not located in the region.
In southcentral Pennsylvania, Fulton has the lowest number of cases at six COVID-19 positives, which grew from three positives when Wolf first released a look at how counties would be grouped by region.
Blair County as of Monday had 25 positive cases, which has grown about one positive each day in the last few days. Bedford County only has 24 positive cases, though it also has one confirmed death in the county.
Some other areas of the region also have lower numbers, comparatively to the rest of the state. Perry County has 33 cases and one death, and Mifflin County has 39 cases.
Huntingdon County also had smaller figures, though its positives have been jumping in the last few days, and the county now sits at 57 positives.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 4):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 3 new cases; 148 total cases; 1,662 negatives; 4 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 24 total cases; 241 negatives; 1 death
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 1 new case; 25 total cases; 1,131 negatives; 0 deaths
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 2 new cases; 375 total cases; 1,744 negatives; 18 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 18 new cases; 652 total cases; 3,997 negatives; 25 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 16 new cases; 377 total cases; 3,186 negatives; 8 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 6 total cases; 96 negatives; 0 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 1 new case; 57 total cases; 330 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 86 total cases; 173 negatives; 1 death
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 21 new cases; 756 total cases; 2,849 negatives; 10 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 39 total cases; 740 negatives; 0 deaths
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 34 total cases; 266 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 21 new cases; 702 total cases; 7,683 negatives and 11 deaths
Case counts by region to date (through May 4):
- Northcentral — 10 new positives; 762 total positives; 8,811 negatives; 12 inconclusive
- Northeast — 103 new positives; 10,373 total positives; 29,355 negatives; 97 inconclusive
- Northwest — 0 new positives; 285 total positives; 6,679 negatives; 11 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 97 new positives; 3,206 positives; 24,098 negatives; 43 inconclusive
- Southeast — 538 new positives; 32,001 total positives; 91,403 negatives; 591 inconclusive
- Southwest — 47 new positives; 2,720 total positives; 35,152 negatives; 25 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in the Midstate (through May 4):
- Cumberland County: 4 facilities, 175 residents, 44 staff, 16 deaths
- Adams County: 1 facility, 19 residents, 4 staff, 4 deaths
- Dauphin County: 3 facilities, 110 residents, 26 staff, 21 deaths
- Franklin County: 5 facilities, 41 residents, 5 staff, 2 deaths
- Lancaster County: 27 facilities, 434 residents, 109 staff, 90 deaths
- Lebanon County: 5 facilities, 54 residents, 7 staff, 5 deaths
- York County: 4 facilities, 8 residents, 2 staff, 1 death
ZIP code-level counts (through May 4):
- 17013: 37 positives, 222 negatives
- 17015: 17 positives, 122 negatives
- 17050: 44 positives, 224 negatives
- 17055: 37 positives, 254 negatives
- 17011: 97 positives, 232 negatives
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 21 negatives
- 17065: Less than 4 positives, 24 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 45 negatives
- 17241: 10 positives, 106 negatives
- 17257: 103 positives, 157 negatives
- 17240: Less than 4 positives, 11 negatives
- 17025: 13 positives, 133 negatives
- 17070: 20 positives, 157 negatives
- 17043: 5 positives, 66 negatives
- 17019: 13 positives, 110 negatives
