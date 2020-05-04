DOH reports smallest increase yet in COVID-19 cases; two counties in region could be next to reopen

Overall in the southcentral region, there was an increase of 97 new cases, nearly the number of new cases in the northeast region where the state considers there to be an outbreak.

Though some of areas of the Midstate are still seeing increases, largely because of nursing homes, the Allentown Morning Call reported Monday that Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine indicated the state is considering Blair and Fulton counties for reopening.

If reopened, the two counties would be the first in the southcentral Pennsylvania region to move to Gov. Tom Wolf's "yellow phase." The 24 counties Wolf previously announced would reopen on May 8 were not located in the region.

In southcentral Pennsylvania, Fulton has the lowest number of cases at six COVID-19 positives, which grew from three positives when Wolf first released a look at how counties would be grouped by region.

Blair County as of Monday had 25 positive cases, which has grown about one positive each day in the last few days. Bedford County only has 24 positive cases, though it also has one confirmed death in the county.

Some other areas of the region also have lower numbers, comparatively to the rest of the state. Perry County has 33 cases and one death, and Mifflin County has 39 cases.