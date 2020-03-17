DOH reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, including 5 more in Cumberland County

The state Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon announced there are 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, including five in Cumberland County.

The 20 additional positives brings the state total to 96 cases, and Cumberland County now has 10 of those cases.

The department said of the new cases, all are either at home in isolation or being treated at the hospital.

In addition to Cumberland County, the new cases are in Allegheny County, Beaver County, Bucks County, Chester County, Delaware County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia County and Washington County.

“Our reporting has shifted to a daily update at noon based on results reported to the department by 12:00 AM, as the volume of test results continue to increase,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm; stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is stay home.”

New cases are being reported from commercial, hospital and state labs, and the department noted that there are 879 patients who have tested negative.