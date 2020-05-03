DOH reports fifth nursing home in Cumberland County with COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Though Cumberland County's number of coronavirus-affected long-term care facilities had remained at three, two more facilities have been added to that list in the last four days.

Previously when only three reported COVID-19 cases, the number of nursing home positives and deaths were already a worry. With one of those likely being Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, which only had two staff members with the virus, the other two facilities - Shippensburg Health Care Center and the Gardens at West Shore - were accounting for almost half of the county's cases.

Now with two more facilities reporting cases, the number of cases is likely to climb higher as the county once again reports an increase in cases and deaths Sunday.

The state Department of Health on Sunday said Cumberland County has eight new cases and one new death, bringing its total number to 373 COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths.

The department also reported an increase in nursing home cases with four more residents and two more staff members being infected with the coronavirus at now five facilities.