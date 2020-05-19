DOH reports fewer new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but Cumberland County numbers still rising

Even though the state Department of Health on Tuesday reported only 610 new cases statewide, Cumberland County saw the number of its positive cases increase by 15.
Though the number of new cases in the county had initially been lower from data collected over the weekend, the county is back to reporting a higher number of new, positive cases. Tuesday's report showed 15 positives out of 225 total tests for a rate of 6.7%.
In the past 14 days, 158 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 62.36 cases per 100,000 people in the county, snapping a string of six straight days with a ratio in the 50s.
Its increase is matched only by two other counties in the southcentral region — Dauphin and Franklin counties.
Dauphin County's cases rose by 11 to 989 cases, and Franklin County's cases rose by 13 to 644 cases. Cumberland County currently sits at 540 positive cases of COVID-19.
Few other counties in the southcentral region reported an increase in the number of cases. York County rose by nine to 866 cases and Lebanon County by three to 880 cases.
Though the Department of Health reported a smaller increase in positive cases, it did report a significant increase in the number of deaths. Across the state, the number of deaths rose by 119 in Tuesday's report, bringing the statewide total to 4,624.
Few counties in the southcentral region saw an increase to their deaths. Cumberland County only rose by one death to 42, and Franklin County rose by two deaths to 27, while Dauphin County remained at 50. The only other county in the region to see an increase in deaths was Lebanon County, whose number rose by three to 24.
Tuesday's noon update from the department, however, does not show the number of cases or deaths that have occurred in nursing facilities, which may be attributed to other counties. The department said those numbers will be available later Tuesday afternoon, likely when the department releases facility-specific information of COVID-19.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 19):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 0 new cases; 194 total cases; 2,256 negatives; 5 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 32 total cases; 502 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 0 new cases; 38 total cases; 1,969 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 15 new cases; 540 total cases; 3,266 negatives; 42 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 11 new cases; 989 total cases; 7,977 negatives; 50 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 13 new cases; 644 total cases; 4,184 negatives; 27 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new case; 12 total cases; 152 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 214 total cases; 652 negatives; 0 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 94 total cases; 276 negatives; 2 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 880 total cases; 3,746 negatives; 24 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 57 total cases; 1,187 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 41 total cases; 521 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 9 new cases; 866 total cases; 10,589 negatives and 18 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 19):
- Northcentral — 00 new positives; 947 total positives; 11,832 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 99 new positives; 12,163 total positives; 43,895 negatives; 137 inconclusive
- Northwest — 5 new positives; 366 total positives; 9,625 negatives; 18 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 51 new positives; 4,446 positives; 37,103 negatives; 73 inconclusive
- Southeast — 375 new positives; 41,097 total positives; 134,286 negatives; 874 inconclusive
- Southwest — 16 new positives; 3,129 total positives; 49,293 negatives; 41 inconclusive
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 19):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 40 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 88 resident cases; 18 staff cases; 23 deaths
- The Gardens at Camp Hill: 51 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- The Gardens at West Shore: 74 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 10 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through May 19):
- 17013: 72 positives, 452 negatives - +1 since May 18
- 17015: 26 positives, 236 negatives
- 17050: 56 positives, 413 negatives
- 17055: 54 positives, 485 negatives - +9 since May 17
- 17011: 119 positives, 444 negatives - +4 since May 17
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 60 negatives
- 17065: 5 positives, 46 negatives - breached positive reporting threshold on May 18
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 62 negatives
- 17241: 15 positives, 172 negatives - +1 since May 18
- 17257: 146 positives, 240 negatives - +3 since May 17
- 17240: 5 positives, 17 negatives
- 17025: 17 positives, 221 negatives
- 17070: 24 positives, 265 negatives
- 17043: 7 positives, 122 negatives
- 17019: 19 positives, 202 negatives - +1 since May 17
