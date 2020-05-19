DOH reports fewer new cases, but county numbers still rising

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Even though the state Department of Health on Tuesday reported only 610 new cases statewide, Cumberland County saw the number of its positive cases increase by 15.

Though the number of new cases in the county had initially been lower from data collected over the weekend, the county is back to reporting a higher number of new, positive cases. Tuesday's report showed 15 positives out of 225 total tests for a rate of 6.7%.

In the past 14 days, 158 new cases have been reported in the county. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 62.36 cases per 100,000 people in the county, snapping a string of six straight days with a ratio in the 50s.

Its increase is matched only by two other counties in the southcentral region - Dauphin and Franklin counties.

Dauphin County's cases rose by 11 to 989 cases, and Franklin County's cases rose by 13 to 644 cases. Cumberland County currently sits at 540 positive cases of COVID-19.

Few other counties in the southcentral region reported an increase in the number of cases, with only some like York County rising by nine to 866 cases and Lebanon County rising by three to 880 cases.