DOH reports few new cases over holiday, with Cumberland County numbers rising slightly

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The state Department of Health reported its lowest increases yet in COVID-19, though the most recent numbers are calculated from Sunday's data before the Memorial Day holiday.

The department reported an increase of only 473 positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 68,186. The department also reported an increase of 15 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,139.

None of the new deaths reported were in the southcentral region, though Cumberland County did see an increase in the number of positive cases, growing by six cases in Monday's report to 598 positives overall.

In the past 14 days, 147 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 58.02 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the first time in seven days the rate has dropped below 60.

The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.