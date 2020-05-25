DOH reports few new cases over holiday, with Cumberland County numbers rising slightly

The state Department of Health reported its lowest increases yet in COVID-19, though the most recent numbers are calculated from Sunday's data before the Memorial Day holiday.
The department reported an increase of only 473 positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 68,186. The department also reported an increase of 15 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,139.
None of the new deaths reported were in the southcentral region, though Cumberland County did see an increase in the number of positive cases, growing by six cases in Monday's report to 598 positives overall.
In the past 14 days, 147 new cases have been reported in Cumberland County. That puts the county's per capita rate for the 14-day period at 58.02 cases per 100,000 people in the county, the first time in seven days the rate has dropped below 60.
The state's first metric for counties or regions to be considered for reducing stay-at-home restrictions is 50 new cases per 100,000 people over the prior 14 days in the county or region. Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine have said the metric is not the only stat they will use when considering which counties or regions will move from the red phase to the yellow phase.
Cumberland County moved into the yellow phase of the state's reopening plan Friday.
The southcentral region saw 48 new cases in Monday’s report. Overall, the region saw 1,064 new cases over the previous 14-day period, putting its rate of cases per 100,000 people at 61.61, again the region's lowest per-capita rate since April 23.
Dauphin County again over the weekend grew the highest amount, with 24 new cases reported Monday, bringing its total to 1,123 cases. Franklin County and York County each grew by six cases to 740 positives and 930 positives, respectively, while most other counties in the region remained at the same level of cases or grew by only a few.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through May 25):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 1 new case; 227 total cases; 2,779 negatives; 7 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 37 total cases; 650 negatives; 2 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 48 total cases; 2,450 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 598 total cases; 4,334 negatives; 46 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 24 new cases; 1,123 total cases; 9,043 negatives; 63 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 6 new cases; 740 total cases; 4,719 negatives; 29 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 14 total cases; 197 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 228 total cases; 759 negatives; 1 death
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 95 total cases; 316 negatives; 4 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 912 total cases; 4,191 negatives; 27 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 58 total cases; 1,150 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 47 total cases; 633 negatives; 1 death
- York County (pop. 449,058): 6 new cases; 930 total cases; 12,317 negatives and 22 deaths
Long-term care facilities in Cumberland County (through May 22):
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park Healthcare & Rehab Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 50 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 89 resident cases; 19 staff cases; 23 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 52 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 7 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 80 resident cases; 25 staff cases; 12 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
Case counts by region (through May 25):
- Northcentral — 7 new positives; 1,014 total positives; 13,625 negatives; 17 inconclusive
- Northeast — 36 new positives; 12,693 total positives; 51,386 negatives; 140 inconclusive
- Northwest — 8 new positives; 442 total positives; 11,433 negatives; 20 inconclusive
- Southcentral — 46 new positives; 4,881 positives; 43,538 negatives; 79 inconclusive
- Southeast — 300 new positives; 43,996 total positives; 157,781 negatives; 908 inconclusive
- Southwest — 44 new positives; 3,318 total positives; 57,165 negatives; 46 inconclusive
ZIP code-level counts (through May 25):
- 17013: 90 positives, 675 negatives - +10 since May 21
- 17015: 31 positives, 308 negatives - +5 since May 21
- 17050: 58 positives, 504 negatives - +1 since May 25
- 17055: 57 positives, 589 negatives - +1 since May 21
- 17011: 127 positives, 761 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17007: Less than 4 positives, 72 negatives
- 17065: 6 positives, 60 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 74 negatives
- 17241: 20 positives, 216 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17257: 151 positives, 270 negatives
- 17240: 5 positives, 21 negatives
- 17025: 20 positives, 245 negatives - +3 since May 21
- 17070: 26 positives, 294 negatives - +2 since May 25
- 17043: 7 positives, 135 negatives
- 17019: 21 positives, 234 negatives - +1 since May 21
