DOH reports another large increase in fatalities with 63 new COVID-19 related deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported another large increase in deaths - 63 - while the number of new cases remains relatively low for the month of April.
The department reported Wednesday that as of midnight, there were 1,145 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Among those cases were 63 deaths, bringing the statewide total to 647.
Locally, Cumberland County's cases rose to 131 positives, with the number of deaths - four - remaining the same.
The statewide total for positive cases is now at 26,490.
The state also reported that 111,094 patients have tested negative for the virus.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
