DOH releases ZIP code-level data on positive, negative COVID-19 cases

The state Department of Health on Monday reported that there were only 948 more positive cases across the state, as of midnight Monday, but there were also 92 more deaths.

The department on Sunday had reported that it started counting presumed COVID-19 deaths, in addition to deaths in which the person had tested positive for the disease.

With the new death counts, Pennsylvania now has 1,204 deaths related to COVID-19. The state also has 33,232 positive cases of the disease.

Though the number of deaths has dramatically increased over the last two days with the new inclusion of data from coroners and health care providers, Cumberland County's number has remained the same at four deaths. With Monday's report, the county's number of positive cases only inched upward by four to 186 cases.

Those four new positive cases, however, appear to be in staff members at long-term care facilities.