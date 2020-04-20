DOH releases ZIP code-level data on positive, negative COVID-19 cases

After more than a month of tracking positive COVID-19 cases, the state Department of Health is finally releasing ZIP code-level data.
Though the new information does not include a more detailed look at deaths, the new website from the department offers information on positive and negative tests.
Here is a look at area ZIP codes and their respective data, as of 12:50 p.m. April 20:
- Carlisle, 17013: 19 positives, 110 negatives
- Carlisle area, 17015: 7 positives, 56 negatives
- Mechanicsburg, 17055: 19 positives, 97 negatives
- Mechanicsburg area, 17050: 31 positives, 107 negatives
- Boiling Springs, 17007: less than 4 positives, 9 negatives
- Newville, 17241: 5 positives, 49 negatives
- Mount Holly Springs, 17065: less than 4 positives, 12 negatives
- Shippensburg area, 17257: 23 positives, 98 negatives
- Newburg area, 17240: less than 4 positives, 5 negatives
- Gardners area, 17324: less than 4 positives, 31 negatives
- Walnut Bottom, 17266: 0 positives, less than 4 negatives
- Camp Hill, 17011: 52 positives, 93 negatives
- New Cumberland, 17070: 15 positives, 79 negatives
- Enola, 17025: 7 positives, 59 negatives
- Lemoyne, 17043: less than 4 positives, 30 negatives
- Dillsburg area, 17019: 10 positives, 60 negatives
Posted earlier on Cumberlink:
The state Department of Health on Monday reported that there were only 948 more positive cases across the state, as of midnight Monday, but there were also 92 more deaths.
The department on Sunday had reported that it started counting presumed COVID-19 deaths, in addition to deaths in which the person had tested positive for the disease.
With the new death counts, Pennsylvania now has 1,204 deaths related to COVID-19. The state also has 33,232 positive cases of the disease.
Though the number of deaths has dramatically increased over the last two days with the new inclusion of data from coroners and health care providers, Cumberland County's number has remained the same at four deaths. With Monday's report, the county's number of positive cases only inched upward by four to 186 cases.
Those four new positive cases, however, appear to be in staff members at long-term care facilities.
According to the department, there are still only three such facilities in the county that have a COVID-19 case, and the number of residents - 64 - remains the same as in Sunday's report. However, four more staff members were added to the staff infected list, bringing the county's total to 10. There are still only two deaths associated with COVID-19 in nursing facilities.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.