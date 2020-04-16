DOH releases more county-level data on nursing facilities, negative tests

Adams, Lebanon and York only have one care facility affected by the disease, each, and there are no reported facility infections in Franklin or Perry counties.

Though the information was not broken down by county, the department also released what information it had on gender and race in positive cases.

So far in Pennsylvania, women make up slightly more of the positive cases than men, with 52 percent being women and 46 percent being men. About 2 percent of the cases did not have a sex reported in the data.

The department is missing racial data in 20,551 positive cases - or 74 percent of what the state has so far - though Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said they are pushing for better efforts in reporting on ethnicity for future cases. With the hole in the data, the department still reported that 4,540 of the cases involved whites (16 percent), 2,324 cases were in blacks (8 percent), 237 were among Asians (1 percent) and 83 were listed as other.

Regional data could be gleaned by looking at the tables or map on the department's website, but state health officials did create a table comparing case counts in the region for residents to get a better idea of where COVID-19 has hit the hardest.