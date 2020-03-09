DOH: 10 presumptive cases of COVID-19 now in Pa.

Four more people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania on Monday, state officials said, including three people who were hospitalized.

That brings the total number to 10, all adults. All positives in the state are presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the disease.

One hospitalized person, a Montgomery County resident, is in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, the hospital said. The department did not say which hospitals are caring for the other two patients.

The first two cases in Pennsylvania were reported Friday and were located in Delaware County and Wayne County. In those cases, one person had traveled internationally to a European country with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice and another person had come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person in another state.

Four cases in Montgomery County were reported over the weekend, and the new cases Monday bring Montgomery County’s number to seven. Monroe County also joins the list of counties where at least one resident has had a positive coronavirus test.