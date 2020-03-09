DOH: 10 presumptive cases of COVID-19 now in Pa.

Four more people tested positive for the new coronavirus in Pennsylvania on Monday, state officials said, including three people who were hospitalized.
That brings the total number to 10, all adults. All positives in the state are presumptive until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirms the disease.
One hospitalized person, a Montgomery County resident, is in critical condition at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, the hospital said. The department did not say which hospitals are caring for the other two patients.
The first two cases in Pennsylvania were reported Friday and were located in Delaware County and Wayne County. In those cases, one person had traveled internationally to a European country with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice and another person had come in contact with a COVID-19 infected person in another state.
Four cases in Montgomery County were reported over the weekend, and the new cases Monday bring Montgomery County’s number to seven. Monroe County also joins the list of counties where at least one resident has had a positive coronavirus test.
One infected person is a cardiologist working for the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in King of Prussia, CEO Madeline Bell said Monday in an email to staff obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer.
The hospital suspended services at its King of Prussia specialty care site where the cardiologist practiced, as well as at adjacent allergy clinics, and is redirecting patients to the hospital’s main Philadelphia campus, the Inquirer reported.
The hospital is advising patient families and staff who may have come into contact with the doctor over the past week to self-quarantine at home.
Health Secretary Rachel Levine said the state isn’t recommending that large gatherings be canceled.
Though Cumberland County does not yet have a positive case of COVID-19, area businesses and organizations are working to protect those they can from the potential spread of the coronavirus.
Cumberland Goodwill EMS announced on Twitter Monday that it has suspended allowing most nonpatients from riding in ambulances in an effort to reduce potential exposure to the virus. The EMS crew said only one parent of a minor patient or other legal guardian will be permitted to rise in the ambulance to the hospital.
Wellmon Medical Associates in Shippensburg is notifying its patients that they are taking precautions to minimize exposure of the coronavirus to its patients. The medical group said it has dedicated exam rooms allotted for ill patients, so all other patients are encouraged to continue with routine health care needs.
“Our office has the capability to screen appropriate patients for the coronavirus through our lab company Quest,” the medical group said in a news release. “Our office is up to date with the CDC recommendations and are following the present recommended protocols as they are released by the CDC.”
Cleve J. Fredricksen Library said its staff is monitoring information about the coronavirus and hand sanitizers have been placed in various locations. The library said that in order to protect staff and patrons, visitors who exhibit symptoms of the virus, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, will be asked to leave the library and return when fully recovered.
While organizations look to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or other diseases, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that all major health insurers providing comprehensive medical coverage in the state will cover “medically appropriate COVID-19 diagnostic testing and associated treatment.”
“I’m pleased that Pennsylvania’s health insurance companies are stepping up to help fight the spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus,” Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman said in a news release. “Covering the costs associated with administering testing will ensure that consumer out-of-pocket costs do not serve as a barrier to the diagnoses and care of Pennsylvanians.”