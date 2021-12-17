DOH: Percent posivitiy, incidence rate of COVID-19 cases increase for Cumberland County in last seven days

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 17.3% for the week of Dec. 10-16, up from 15.3% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 326.8, up from 260.9 the previous week.

In the southeast region, Lebanon County's percent positivity for the week decreased to 24.1% for the week (down from 25.9%), but remains the fourth highest percentage in the state. Perry County has the sixth highest percent positivity in the state at 22.4%.

Susquehanna County leads the state in incidence rate at 672 and percent positivity at 27.2%.

Philadelphia County, which includes the city of Philadelphia, had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 3-9 at 8.1%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 155.6.

Friday's case update

The state Department of Health reported 143 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in Friday's report for Cumberland County.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County was 140 in Friday's report, down two from Thursday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 122.9 (the highest rate since Jan. 25), the 31st straight day the average has increased for the county. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2.

There are 23 adults in intensive care (up three from Thursday) and 23 on ventilators (up one from Thursday). Nine adult ICU beds remain open of the 117 currently staffed across the county, and 42 of 94 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department reported in its weekly update Tuesday that the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Dec. 13 was 5.4% higher than on Dec. 6. The percent of available adult and pediatric ICU beds in the state fell to 14% and 10.3%, respectively, for the week.

The county finished November with 33 deaths after reporting 55 deaths in October. It has 34 deaths reported in the first 16 days of December.

Friday's report included 276 test results for Cumberland County, with 30 probable cases. Comparing just the number of negative tests (133) and confirmed positive tests (113), the county saw 45.9% of its tests come back positive.

Franklin County reported 116 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (down 10 from Thursday), with six of 34 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 22 of 36 available ventilators in use. There are 22 adults in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 180 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Friday (up two from Thursday), with 21 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 83 of 177 available ventilators in use. There are 43 adults in intensive care and 28 on ventilators.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 16th week of the school year, the department reported 156 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 8-14, an increase of 30 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,173.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 9,870 cases reported during the week of Dec. 8-14, compared to 9,214 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 113,413.

Penn State Health update (Dec. 17)

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard will be updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Friday's update shows 168 total cases (162 adults, 6 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an decrease of 15 cases since Wednesday. Thirty-five are fully vaccinated (20.1%) with five in an ICU and four on ventilators; 111 are nonvaccinated (66%) with 22 adults in an ICU and 13 adults on a ventilator, and 22 are unknown status patients. Three unvaccinated children are hospitalized with one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator. Three are unknown status.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 29 COVID patients. Nine are fully vaccinated adults (no one in ICU and no one on a ventilator) and 20 are unvaccinated adults (no one in an ICU and no one on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has 10 COVID patients, eight of them unvaccinated (no one in an ICU, no one on a ventilator) and two are fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention labels Cumberland County as having "high" transmission of the virus — the highest level, which is the transmission level for every county in the state. Community transmission is determined by the number of new cases per 100,000 people in the last seven days and the positivity rate over the last seven days, so the classification could vary from day to day based on those numbers.

In data updated Thursday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has seen 59.6% of its total population of 253,370 become fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 12 and older, 67.7% have been fully vaccinated. For the county's population of people ages 5 and older, 63% have been fully vaccinated.

The Health Department Tuesday posted its monthly update on COVID-19 post-vaccination cases, commonly known as “breakthrough.” Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 6, 2021, data shows the overwhelming majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths were among unvaccinated, or not fully vaccinated, people.

The data show:

• Vaccinated people are more than 4 times likely to avoid getting COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people have a 2 to 4 times better chance of staying out of the hospital due to COVID-19.

• Vaccinated people are 4 times less likely to die from COVID-19, based on the latest data through Sept. 30.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Dec. 17):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 89 new cases; 15,905 total cases (12,819 confirmed, 3,086 probable); 45,441 negatives; 258 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated

89 new cases; 15,905 total cases (12,819 confirmed, 3,086 probable); 45,441 negatives; 258 deaths (+2); 49.6% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 35 new cases; 8,335 total cases (5,649 confirmed, 2,686 probable); 13,112 negatives; 212 deaths (+2); 35.9% of county population vaccinated

35 new cases; 8,335 total cases (5,649 confirmed, 2,686 probable); 13,112 negatives; 212 deaths (+2); 35.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 81 new cases; 22,230 total cases (17,553 confirmed, 4,677 probable); 48,799 negatives; 474 deaths (+3); 47.3% of county population vaccinated

81 new cases; 22,230 total cases (17,553 confirmed, 4,677 probable); 48,799 negatives; 474 deaths (+3); 47.3% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 143 new cases; 34,106 total cases (26,232 confirmed, 7,874 probable); 107,346 negatives; 685 deaths; 59.6% of county population vaccinated

143 new cases; 34,106 total cases (26,232 confirmed, 7,874 probable); 107,346 negatives; 685 deaths; 59.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 153 new cases; 40,798 total cases (34,535 confirmed, 6,263 probable); 133,677 negatives; 731 deaths (+4); 55.7% of county population vaccinated

153 new cases; 40,798 total cases (34,535 confirmed, 6,263 probable); 133,677 negatives; 731 deaths (+4); 55.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 90 new cases; 26,087 total cases (20,729 confirmed, 5,358 probable); 65,863 negatives; 516 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated

90 new cases; 26,087 total cases (20,729 confirmed, 5,358 probable); 65,863 negatives; 516 deaths; 44.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 20 new cases; 2,926 total cases (1,387 confirmed, 1,539 probable); 5,148 negatives; 41 deaths; 33.3% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 2,926 total cases (1,387 confirmed, 1,539 probable); 5,148 negatives; 41 deaths; 33.3% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 17 new cases; 8,143 total cases (6,654 confirmed, 1,489 probable); 21,987 negatives; 193 deaths (+1); 47.5% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 8,143 total cases (6,654 confirmed, 1,489 probable); 21,987 negatives; 193 deaths (+1); 47.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 12 new cases; 3,646 total cases (3,333 confirmed, 313 probable); 6,909 negatives; 141 deaths (+2); 37.3% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 3,646 total cases (3,333 confirmed, 313 probable); 6,909 negatives; 141 deaths (+2); 37.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 128 new cases; 24,940 total cases (21,265 confirmed, 3,675 probable); 64,974 negatives; 373 deaths (+1); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

128 new cases; 24,940 total cases (21,265 confirmed, 3,675 probable); 64,974 negatives; 373 deaths (+1); 49.5% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 44 new cases; 8,822 total cases (8,347 confirmed, 475 probable); 18,172 negatives; 234 deaths; 45.6% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 8,822 total cases (8,347 confirmed, 475 probable); 18,172 negatives; 234 deaths; 45.6% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 25 new cases; 6,476 total cases (5,040 confirmed, 1,436 probable); 14,074 negatives; 143 deaths; 42.7% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 6,476 total cases (5,040 confirmed, 1,436 probable); 14,074 negatives; 143 deaths; 42.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 393 new cases; 76,873 total cases (62,212 confirmed; 14,661 probable); 200,806 negatives; 1,136 deaths (+6); 52.9% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Dec. 17):

17013: 4,004 positives, 16,545 negatives - +131 since Dec. 10

17015: 2,425 positives, 8,138 negatives - +103 since Dec. 10

17050: 3,825 positives, 17,305 negatives - +121 since Dec. 10

17055: 4,286 positives, 19,150 negatives - +158 since Dec. 10

17011: 3,871 positives, 15,873 negatives - +104 since Dec. 10

17007: 593 positives, 2,124 negatives - +24 since Dec. 10

17065: 447 positives, 1,427 negatives - +42 since Dec. 10

17324: 475 positives, 1,443 negatives - +30 since Dec. 10

17241: 1,097 positives, 3,546 negatives - +45 since Dec. 10

17257: 2,701 positives, 8,003 negatives - +118 since Dec. 10

17240: 276 positives, 725 negatives - +11 since Dec. 10

17025: 1,822 positives, 6,637 negatives - +46 since Dec. 10

17070: 1,720 positives, 6,203 negatives - +58 since Dec. 10

17043: 584 positives, 2,379 negatives - +19 since Dec. 10

17019: 2,114 positives, 6,275 negatives - +86 since Dec. 10

17266: 39 positives, 148 negatives - +2 since Dec. 10

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 10)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 10 student cases and 2 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 2 new student cases and no new staff cases since Dec. 3; 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 17 new cases since Nov. 23; 239 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 37 cases since Dec. 3; 392 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 10. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 30 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 13 new cases since Dec. 3; 240 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 8. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 103 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 3. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 48 student cases and 7 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 10. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

: 2 new student cases and 1 employee case since Dec. 3; 57 student cases and 32 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Messiah University : 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10.

: 22 new student cases and 5 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 127 student cases and 52 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 10. Shippensburg University: 23 new student cases and 1 new staff case since Nov. 19; 232 student cases and 29 employee cases this semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 6.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 14.4% last 7 days (14.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 336.5 (337.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 19.9% last 7 days (20.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 403.8 (348.5 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 17.3% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.8 (260.9 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 17.2% last 7 days (15.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 326.3 (282.8 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 21% last 7 days (20.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 447 (353.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 24.1% last 7 days (25.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 494.4 (495.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 22.4% last 7 days (23.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 358.7 (367.4 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 21.6% last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (22.1% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 461.4 (457.6 previous 7 days)

