DOH: Penn State Health shows bump in mostly unvaccinated pediatric COVID-19 cases this week

Penn State Health has shown an increase of 10 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 since Monday, including seven new pediatric cases, according to data released Wednesday.

The health system said 12 unvaccinated children are hospitalized at the Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center (an increase of seven cases since Monday's report) with three in an ICU and no one on a ventilator. One vaccinated child is hospitalized at Hershey Medical Center.

Penn State Health lists a COVID-19 dashboard on its website tracking cases at each of its acute care hospitals — Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center and Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. The dashboard is updated every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Wednesday's update shows 207 total cases (193 adults, 14 pediatrics) in the health system’s four hospitals, an increase of 10 cases since Monday ( and 37 cases since Dec. 27) — including seven new pediatric cases. Of the known-status adult patients (21 are unknown status), 61 are fully vaccinated (32.8%) with six in an ICU and three on ventilators; 125 are nonvaccinated (67.2%) with 31 adults in an ICU and 18 adults on a ventilator.

Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill has 40 COVID patients. Eighteen are fully vaccinated adults (one in the ICU and one on a ventilator) and 22 are unvaccinated adults (two in the ICU and one is on a ventilator).

Hampden Medical Center has nine COVID patients. Eight are unvaccinated (with one in the ICU and no one on a ventilator) and one is fully vaccinated.

Wednesday's data update

Cumberland County reported 390 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in Wednesday's update from the state Department of Health.

According to DOH open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 319.3, the first time the county's rate has topped 300 during the pandemic.

There were 129 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's report, an increase of six since Tuesday. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 129.6. The county's highest 14-day hospitalization rate was 168.7 on Jan. 2, 2021. The 14-day average for COVID patients on ventilators sits at 14.

There are 21 adults in intensive care and 18 on ventilators. Eight adult ICU beds remain open of the 121 currently staffed across the county, and 49 of 95 ventilators in the county are in use.

The county reported 56 deaths in October, 33 in November and 54 deaths in December.

Wednesday's report included 391 test results for Cumberland County, with 149 probable cases, 241 confirmed positive cases and one negative test results.

Franklin County reported 125 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (an increase of eight since Tuesday), with two of 40 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 29 of 34 available ventilators in use. There are 30 adults in intensive care and 27 on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 212 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Wednesday (an increase of five since Tuesday), with 22 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 116 of 171 available ventilators in use. There are 48 adults in intensive care and 33 on ventilators.

Vaccine update

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says Cumberland County has 65% of its total population fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 68.7% of the population 5 and older are vaccinated, while 73.1% of the population 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

The CDC also began reporting another set of numbers that include booster shots, with 30.8% of the county's total population having received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard Friday.

The county's percent positivity increased to 21.4% for the week of Dec. 24-30, up from 16.6% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 416.4, up from 387.6 the previous week.

Lebanon County has the second highest positivity rate at 31.3%, an increase from 22.6% the previous week. York County has the sixth highest rate at 29.5%, an increase from 23% the previous week. Adams County is 10th in the state with a positivity rate of 28.1%.

York County has the fifth highest incidence rate in the state at 848.2, a decrease from last week's rate of 932. Adams County has the seventh highest at 826.1, which represents a drop from last week's 1,297.

Forest County had the lowest percent positivity in the state for the week of Dec. 24-30 at 1.6%. Warren County had the lowest incidence rate per 100,000 people in the state at 74.

School-age children

In its weekly update for the 18th week of the school year, the department reported 163 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Dec. 22-28, a decrease of 10 cases over the previous week. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 2,509.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw its largest increase of the school year with 12,518 cases reported during the week of Dec. 22-28, compared to 9,982 during the previous week. The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 135,964.

County numbers in the southcentral region (for Jan. 5):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 230 new cases; 19,223 total cases (15,870 confirmed, 3,353 probable); 45,566 negatives; 284 deaths (+2); 51.8% of county population vaccinated

230 new cases; 19,223 total cases (15,870 confirmed, 3,353 probable); 45,566 negatives; 284 deaths (+2); 51.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 61 new cases; 8,926 total cases (6,006 confirmed, 2,920 probable); 13,388 negatives; 228 deaths (+1); 37.2% of county population vaccinated

61 new cases; 8,926 total cases (6,006 confirmed, 2,920 probable); 13,388 negatives; 228 deaths (+1); 37.2% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 108 new cases; 23,425 total cases (18,514 confirmed, 4,911 probable); 49,635 negatives; 504 deaths (+2); 49.7% of county population vaccinated

108 new cases; 23,425 total cases (18,514 confirmed, 4,911 probable); 49,635 negatives; 504 deaths (+2); 49.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 390 new cases; 38,526 total cases (29,516 confirmed, 9,010 probable); 108,920 negatives; 731 deaths (+2); 65% of county population vaccinated

390 new cases; 38,526 total cases (29,516 confirmed, 9,010 probable); 108,920 negatives; 731 deaths (+2); 65% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 553 new cases; 46,186 total cases (38,819 confirmed, 7,367 probable); 134,498 negatives; 772 deaths (+6); 58.9% of county population vaccinated

553 new cases; 46,186 total cases (38,819 confirmed, 7,367 probable); 134,498 negatives; 772 deaths (+6); 58.9% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 364 new cases; total 31,041 cases (25,367 confirmed, 5,674 probable); 66,021 negatives; 554 deaths (+2); 46.3% of county population vaccinated

364 new cases; total 31,041 cases (25,367 confirmed, 5,674 probable); 66,021 negatives; 554 deaths (+2); 46.3% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 17 new cases; 3,221 total cases (1,569 confirmed, 1,652 probable); 5,211 negatives; 51 deaths (+1); 33.9% of county population vaccinated

17 new cases; 3,221 total cases (1,569 confirmed, 1,652 probable); 5,211 negatives; 51 deaths (+1); 33.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 62 new cases; 8,681 total cases (7,113 confirmed, 1,568 probable); 22,685 negatives; 206 deaths (+2); 48.7% of county population vaccinated

62 new cases; 8,681 total cases (7,113 confirmed, 1,568 probable); 22,685 negatives; 206 deaths (+2); 48.7% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 12 new cases; 3,887 total cases (3,565 confirmed, 322 probable); 7,029 negatives; 151 deaths (+1); 38.4% of county population vaccinated

12 new cases; 3,887 total cases (3,565 confirmed, 322 probable); 7,029 negatives; 151 deaths (+1); 38.4% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 321 new cases; 28,765 total cases (24,770 confirmed, 3,995 probable); 65,275 negatives; 406 deaths (+1); 51.6% of county population vaccinated

321 new cases; 28,765 total cases (24,770 confirmed, 3,995 probable); 65,275 negatives; 406 deaths (+1); 51.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 58 new cases; 9,414 total cases (8,920 confirmed, 494 probable); 18,435 negatives; 241 deaths (+1); 47.2% of county population vaccinated

58 new cases; 9,414 total cases (8,920 confirmed, 494 probable); 18,435 negatives; 241 deaths (+1); 47.2% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 51 new cases; 7,045 total cases (5,501 confirmed, 1,544 probable); 14,293 negatives; 156 deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated

51 new cases; 7,045 total cases (5,501 confirmed, 1,544 probable); 14,293 negatives; 156 deaths; 45.7% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 1,114 new cases; 91,095 total cases (74,814 confirmed; 16,281 probable); 201,078 negatives; 1,216 deaths (+8); 55.3% of county population vaccinated

ZIP code-level counts (updated Jan. 5):

17013: 4,476 positives, 16,719 negatives - +202 since Dec. 31

17015: 2,718 positives, 8,274 negatives - +102 since Dec. 31

17050: 4,309 positives, 17,688 negatives - +212 since Dec. 31

17055: 4,756 positives, 19,312 negatives - +179 since Dec. 31

17011: 4,297 positives, 16,106 negatives - +188 since Dec. 31

17007: 673 positives, 2,156 negatives - +23 since Dec. 31

17065: 507 positives, 1,451 negatives - +21 since Dec. 31

17324: 559 positives, 1,442 negatives - +17 since Dec. 31

17241: 1,244 positives, 3,582 negatives - +135 since Dec. 31

17257: 3,357 positives, 8,078 negatives - +127 since Dec. 31

17240: 336 positives, 740 negatives - +8 since Dec. 31

17025: 2,020 positives, 6,777 negatives - +79 since Dec. 31

17070: 1,929 positives, 6,255 negatives - +87 since Dec. 31

17043: 653 positives, 2,416 negatives - +24 since Dec. 31

17019: 2,315 positives, 6,360 negatives - +67 since Dec. 31

17266: 45 positives, 149 negatives - +1 since Dec. 31

School district and college case counts (updated Dec. 17)

The Sentinel's case counts for Cumberland County school districts and colleges or universities are updated Fridays. The policy for each school district’s reporting is noted in the list below.

Big Spring School District (reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15.

(reports active cases in past 14 days with school exposure): 16 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 15. Camp Hill School District (posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10.

(posts chart that includes total case count): 107 student cases and 9 staff cases this school year (started Aug. 25.) Chart last updated on Dec. 10. Carlisle Area School District (reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports cases as they occur and updates a chart): 52 new cases since Dec. 3; 291 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) according to the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Cumberland Valley School District (reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(reports weekly and total number of cases with school exposure): 40 cases since Dec. 10; 432 cases this school year (started Aug. 31) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. Mechanicsburg Area School District (chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(chart lists total cases actively being monitored, updated Tuesday and Friday): 31 positive and presumed positive cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Shippensburg Area School District (reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16.

(reports weekly and total confirmed case counts involving school exposure): 23 new cases since Dec. 8; 263 cases this school year (started Aug. 19) as of chart’s last update on Dec. 16. South Middleton School District (posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17.

(posts notices as cases occur, updates table of case counts weekly on Fridays): 28 cases since Dec. 3; 131 cases this school year (started Aug. 25) as of the chart’s last update on Dec. 17. West Shore School District (reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17.

(reports active cases with school exposure within past 14 days): 58 student cases and 8 staff cases being monitored as of Dec. 17. Dickinson College : 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17.

: 2 new student cases and 4 employee cases since Dec. 10; 59 student cases and 34 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 30.) Chart last updated on Dec. 17. Messiah University : 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16.

: 12 new student cases and 4 new staff cases since Dec. 3; 139 student cases and 56 employee cases in the fall semester (started Aug. 7.) Chart last updated Dec. 16. Shippensburg University: 38 new student cases and 2 new staff cases since Dec. 6; 270 student cases and 31 employee cases the fall semester (started Aug. 1). Chart last updated on Dec. 16.

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 24.5% last 7 days (15.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 607.4 (416.8 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 28.1% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 826.1 (1,297 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 21.4% last 7 days (16.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 416.4 (387.6 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 27.1% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 535.4 (343.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 24.9% last 7 days (23.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 663.8 (1,498.4 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 31.3% last 7 days (22.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 795.5 (722.9 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 27.3% last 7 days (20% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 341.5 (289.6 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 29.5% last 7 days (23% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 848.2 (932 previous 7 days)

