DOH partners with Lancaster company to test nursing facility staff, residents

Pa. Department of Health Testing Lab

Pennsylvania Commonwealth microbiologist Kerry Pollard performs a manual extraction of the coronavirus inside the extraction lab at the Pennsylvania Department of Health Bureau of Laboratories.

 provided by Pennsylvania Department of Health
The state Department of Health on Thursday announced it is partnering with Lancaster-based Eurofins to assist with nursing home facility testing.

The DOH and the Pennsylvania Department of Community Economic Development are partnering with Eurofins Central Laboratory to assist with testing specimens from nursing facilities statewide at no cost to the facilities.

The partnership is an effort to further compliance of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine's order that all nursing home residents and staff be tested at least once by July 24.

“We are so pleased to have this level of collaboration and assistance from Eurofins,” Levine said. “COVID-19 is a particularly challenging situation for congregate settings, particularly our nursing home facilities. This partnership strengthens and increases access to ensure universal testing is completed in nursing homes, as required in the order issued last month."

