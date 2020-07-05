DOH: 9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

There were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported on the Fourth of July holiday in Cumberland County, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Health.
The department reported Sunday afternoon the latest tallies that were collected from Saturday's data. Despite Saturday being a holiday, Cumberland County's new cases were the third highest increase in the region. Dauphin County had the highest, with 20 new cases reported.
York County, which had seen spikes last week and higher spikes the week before, saw 14 new cases in Sunday's report.
New cases in the region were also reported in Adams County (six new cases), Blair County (three cases), Franklin County (one case) and Lebanon County (three cases).
The department said there were 479 new cases reported in Pennsylvania. There are now 89,854 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The department also reported an increase of only four new deaths from Saturday's data, bringing the total to 6,753.
There were no new deaths reported in the region.
The department also updated its county-level numbers at long-term care facilities. Cumberland County didn't see an increase from Saturday to Sunday's reports, while Dauphin County only saw a slight increase of resident cases, as well as a decrease by one of staff cases and the number of affected facilities. The department has previously said that it continually works on clarifying information, which could lead numbers to decrease.
County numbers in the southcentral region (through July 5):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 6 new cases; 355 total cases (336 confirmed, 13 probable); 5,387 negatives; 13 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 89 total cases (82 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,668 negatives; 4 deaths
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 3 new cases; 84 total cases (73 confirmed, 11 probable); 6,122 negatives; 1 death
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 890 total cases (848 confirmed, 42 probable); 12,071 negatives; 64 deaths
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 20 new cases; 2,194 total cases (2,135 confirmed, 59 probable); 18,785 negatives; 140 deaths
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 1 new case; 956 total cases (927 confirmed, 29 probable); 8,901 negatives; 44 deaths
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 18 total cases (16 confirmed, 2 probable); 519 negatives; 1 death
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 0 new cases; 254 total cases (247 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,697 negatives; 4 deaths
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 113 total cases (106 confirmed, 7 probable); 920 negatives; 6 deaths
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 3 new cases; 1,383 total cases (1,325 confirmed, 58 probable); 9,049 negatives; 44 deaths
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 64 total cases (61 confirmed, 3 probable); 2,591 negatives; 1 death
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 86 total cases (79 confirmed, 7 probable); 1,749 negatives; 5 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 14 new cases; 1,609 total cases (1,562 confirmed, 47 probable); 23,417 negatives; 54 deaths
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (through June 30):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Point: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings: fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 47 resident cases; 21 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore: 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Manorcare Health Center Carlisle: 9 resident cases; 0 staff cases; 0 deaths (no June 30 data was available; numbers are from June 10)
- Messiah Lifeways: 0 cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home: 58 resident cases; 28 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 91 resident cases; 27 staff cases; 31 deaths
- Thornwald Home: fewer than 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Vibra Rehabilitation Center: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
ZIP code-level counts (through July 4):
- 17013: 134 positives, 2,077 negatives - +3 since July 3
- 17015: 47 positives, 838 negatives
- 17050: 104 positives, 1,336 negatives - +4 since July 3
- 17055: 101 positives, 1,709 negatives - +4 since July 3
- 17011: 170 positives, 2,645 negatives - +1 since July 4
- 17007: 5 positives, 204 negatives
- 17065: 11 positives, 135 negatives
- 17324: Less than 4 positives, 166 negatives
- 17241: 33 positives, 702 negatives
- 17257: 179 positives, 634 negatives - +2 since July 4
- 17240: 11 positives, 73 negatives
- 17025: 38 positives, 628 negatives
- 17070: 45 positives, 681 negatives - +1 since July 3
- 17043: 11 positives, 290 negatives
- 17019: 29 positives, 688 negatives
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.