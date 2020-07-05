DOH: 9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Cumberland County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Carlisle's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There were nine new cases of COVID-19 reported on the Fourth of July holiday in Cumberland County, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Health.

The department reported Sunday afternoon the latest tallies that were collected from Saturday's data. Despite Saturday being a holiday, Cumberland County's new cases were the third highest increase in the region. Dauphin County had the highest, with 20 new cases reported.

York County, which had seen spikes last week and higher spikes the week before, saw 14 new cases in Sunday's report.

New cases in the region were also reported in Adams County (six new cases), Blair County (three cases), Franklin County (one case) and Lebanon County (three cases).

The department said there were 479 new cases reported in Pennsylvania. There are now 89,854 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state. The department also reported an increase of only four new deaths from Saturday's data, bringing the total to 6,753.

There were no new deaths reported in the region.