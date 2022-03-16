DOH: One new COVID-19 death for Cumberland County

Cumberland County reported one new death Wednesday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has 13 deaths so far in March.

There were 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Wednesday's update from the Department of Health, five fewer than Tuesday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 28.1.

There is one adult in intensive care and four on ventilators. Twenty-one adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 28 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports seven new cases for Cumberland County Tuesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 11, the lowest rate since July 23. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped from nine patients to seven patients overall Wednesday, with seven of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and none on ventilators.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations dropped from 29 to 26 patients overall Wednesday, with 43 of its 197 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are five adults in the ICU and five on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 16)

In data updated Tuesday evening, the CDC says 68.6% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.5% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.9% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 14)

Cumberland County again saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 4.8% for the week of March 4-March 10, down from 5.8% the previous week and 7.9% from two weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 32.4, down from 54.1 the previous week, 69.5 two weeks ago and 160.2 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 8.2% (the fourth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 9.3%.

Mifflin County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 60.7, 10th highest in the state. Bradford County tops the state at 122.7.

School-age children (updated March 11)

In its weekly update for the 27th week of the school year, the department reported 16 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 2-March 8, a decrease from the previous week's total of 31 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,536.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 817 cases reported during the week of March 2-March 8, down from an increase of 1,153 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 254,900.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 16):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 9 new cases; 24,638 total cases (20,770 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 47,045 negatives; 357 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 24,638 total cases (20,770 confirmed, 3,868 probable); 47,045 negatives; 357 deaths; 55% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 4 new cases; 10,937 total cases (7,369 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,534 negatives; 273 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 10,937 total cases (7,369 confirmed, 3,568 probable); 13,534 negatives; 273 deaths (+1); 38.7% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 9 new cases; 29,547 total cases (23,752 confirmed, 5,795 probable); 50,067 negatives; 604 deaths (+2); 51.9% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 29,547 total cases (23,752 confirmed, 5,795 probable); 50,067 negatives; 604 deaths (+2); 51.9% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 4 new cases; 50,717 total cases (38,648 confirmed, 12,069 probable); 110,483 negatives; 875 deaths (+1); 68.6% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 50,717 total cases (38,648 confirmed, 12,069 probable); 110,483 negatives; 875 deaths (+1); 68.6% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 6 new cases; 58,913 total cases (49,268 confirmed, 9,645 probable); 135,300 negatives; 948 deaths (+1); 62.4% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 58,913 total cases (49,268 confirmed, 9,645 probable); 135,300 negatives; 948 deaths (+1); 62.4% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 7 new cases; 40,198 total cases (33,419 confirmed, 6,779 probable); 68,286 negatives; 679 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 40,198 total cases (33,419 confirmed, 6,779 probable); 68,286 negatives; 679 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,107 total cases (2,227 confirmed, 1,880 probable); 5,307 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,107 total cases (2,227 confirmed, 1,880 probable); 5,307 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.7% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 4 new cases; 11,464 total cases (9,541 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,376 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 11,464 total cases (9,541 confirmed, 1,923 probable); 23,376 negatives; 240 deaths; 50.8% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 2 new case; 4,757 total cases (4,380 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,168 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated

2 new case; 4,757 total cases (4,380 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,168 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.3% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 36,408 total cases (31,620 confirmed, 4,788 probable); 66,073 negatives; 507 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 36,408 total cases (31,620 confirmed, 4,788 probable); 66,073 negatives; 507 deaths; 55.4% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): -1 new cases; 12,238 total cases (11,625 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,206 negatives; 276 deaths (+2); 49.5% of county population vaccinated

-1 new cases; 12,238 total cases (11,625 confirmed, 613 probable); 18,206 negatives; 276 deaths (+2); 49.5% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 8,806 total cases (6,937 confirmed, 1,869 probable); 14,529 negatives; 182 deaths (+1); 48.3% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 8,806 total cases (6,937 confirmed, 1,869 probable); 14,529 negatives; 182 deaths (+1); 48.3% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 27 new cases; 118,199 total cases (98,895 confirmed; 19,304 probable); 204,856 negatives; 1,469 deaths (+1); 58.5% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 3.6% last 7 days (4.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 35.8 (54.2 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 3.1% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (110.7 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (5.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (56.8 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.9% last 7 days (5.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 26.9 (48.9 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (5.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (72.2 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.1% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (38.8 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 6.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 32.4 (25.9 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 3.2% last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (4.5% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 27.6 (84.4 previous 7 days)

