DOH: One additional COVID-19 death for Cumberland County Tuesday

Cumberland County reported one additional death in Tuesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health. The county reported 52 deaths in February and has 270 deaths reported in the last five months. It has 25 deaths so far in March.

There were 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, one more than Monday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 11.9.

There are no adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Sixteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 114 currently staffed across the county, and 24 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reports five new cases for Cumberland County Sunday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 7.4. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations increased by three to nine patients overall Tuesday, with 13 of its 27 currently staffed ICU beds available. There are two adults in the ICU and one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations decreased by one to 18 patients overall Tuesday, with 30 of its 198 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and three on ventilators.

Vaccine update (March 29)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 69% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72.9% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 76.3% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 41.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (March 28)

Cumberland County saw a slight increase in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a continued decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 3.3% for the week of March 18-March 24, up from 2.6% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 4.8% two weeks ago and 5.8% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 16.6, down from 17.4 the previous week, 32.4 two weeks ago and 54.1 from three weeks ago.

Bedford County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 4.1% (the ninth highest in the state). Potter County topped the state at 7.5%.

Fulton County had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 34.4, ninth highest in the state. Tioga County tops the state at 78.8.

School-age children (updated March 25)

In its weekly update for the 29th week of the school year, the department reported nine cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 16-March 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 12 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,557.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 455 cases reported during the week of March 16-March 22, down from an increase of 642 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 256,146.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated March 29):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 2 new cases; 24,672 total cases (20,793 confirmed, 3,879 probable); 47,287 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 24,672 total cases (20,793 confirmed, 3,879 probable); 47,287 negatives; 358 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new case; 10,955 total cases (7,386 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,597 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new case; 10,955 total cases (7,386 confirmed, 3,569 probable); 13,597 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.8% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 5 new case; 29,595 total cases (23,791 confirmed, 5,804 probable); 50,286 negatives; 606 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated

5 new case; 29,595 total cases (23,791 confirmed, 5,804 probable); 50,286 negatives; 606 deaths; 52.1% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 6 new cases; 50,817 total cases (38,723 confirmed, 12,094 probable); 111,076 negatives; 886 deaths (+1); 69% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 50,817 total cases (38,723 confirmed, 12,094 probable); 111,076 negatives; 886 deaths (+1); 69% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 9 new cases; 58,988 total cases (49,328 confirmed, 9,660 probable); 135,969 negatives; 954 deaths; 62.7% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 58,988 total cases (49,328 confirmed, 9,660 probable); 135,969 negatives; 954 deaths; 62.7% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 5 new cases; 40,257 total cases (33,460 confirmed, 6,797 probable); 68,748 negatives; 686 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 40,257 total cases (33,460 confirmed, 6,797 probable); 68,748 negatives; 686 deaths; 49.1% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 0 new cases; 4,120 total cases (2,236 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,362 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,120 total cases (2,236 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,362 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.8% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 2 new cases; 11,483 total cases (9,558 confirmed, 1,925 probable); 23,521 negatives; 242 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 11,483 total cases (9,558 confirmed, 1,925 probable); 23,521 negatives; 242 deaths; 51% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,216 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,763 total cases (4,386 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,216 negatives; 175 deaths; 40.5% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 2 new case; 36,486 total cases (31,676 confirmed, 4,810 probable); 66,420 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated

2 new case; 36,486 total cases (31,676 confirmed, 4,810 probable); 66,420 negatives; 510 deaths; 55.6% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 0 new cases; 12,252 total cases (11,638 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,315 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 12,252 total cases (11,638 confirmed, 614 probable); 18,315 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.7% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 1 new case; 8,816 total cases (6,945 confirmed, 1,871 probable); 14,603 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated

1 new case; 8,816 total cases (6,945 confirmed, 1,871 probable); 14,603 negatives; 183 deaths; 48.5% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 12 new cases; 118,379 total cases (99,034 confirmed; 19,345 probable); 206,060 negatives; 1,485 deaths (+1); 58.7% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (3.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 24.9 (32.7 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 1.2% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.7 (31.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (2.6% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.6 (17.4 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 2.1% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 11.5 (18.0 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 1.5% last 7 days (1.5% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 17.4 (20.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 3.3% last 7 days (2.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 23.3 (20.5 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 2.7% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 10.8 (17.3 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 2.0% last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.4% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 16.9 (21.8 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

