DOH offers more details in nursing home cases as deaths continue to rise

Of Cumberland County's 33 COVID-19 cases in three long-term care facilities, three are in staff members and 30 cases are residents, according to new data from the state Department of Health.

The department on Thursday gave a few more details on its website about nursing home cases. The department first issued a county breakdown and an accurate list of cases on Wednesday after an analysis into reporting data.

The department did not report any further nursing home cases in Cumberland County Thursday, but it did report 1,245 more cases statewide among all state residents, as well as another 60 deaths. There are now 27,735 cases of COVID-19 in the state since March 6 and 707 deaths due to the disease.

Though its nursing population numbers didn't rise, Cumberland County did see another four COVID-19 cases overall, bringing its number to 137.

Dauphin County saw an increase to seven deaths, and it now has 287 cases in the county. Like Cumberland County, Dauphin County has three facilities with COVID-19 cases, and it has 35 home residents infected, two staff members infected and one death in a facility.