DOH offers explanation for Cumberland County's reduction in COVID-19 cases in Saturday's report

The Department of Health press office offered an explanation Monday for Saturday's reduction in cases of COVID-19 for Cumberland County.

The department on Saturday listed 34 fewer cases for the county. Reversals on case counts have happened occasionally throughout the pandemic. Most often the case count drops by only a single case, though there have been a few occasions where more than one case was involved.

On Sept. 21, Philadelphia County reported 250 fewer cases of COVID-19. That was attributed to the county doing data quality control work.

The drop of 34 cases in Cumberland County marks the second highest drop. The Health Department attributed the move to a data adjustment.

"Earlier this month, a number of test results were collected from a congregate facility, but the address listed with those results was in Cumberland County," department spokesperson Nate Wardle said in an email. "Through our case investigation process, public health professionals deemed the correct county of residence to not be Cumberland County.

"Therefore, they were removed from the Cumberland County case counts and added to the correct county."