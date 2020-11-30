DOH: Number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Cumberland County jumps to 109 in Monday's data report; 83 new cases for county

The state Department of Health reported Monday 194 cases of COVID-19 and an additional two deaths in Cumberland County, a report that includes data from Sunday and Monday.

The county showed 111 cases and two additional deaths in Sunday's data and 83 cases and no new deaths in Monday's data. The county's 14-day per-capita rate per 100,000 people now sits at an all-time high of 646.49.

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county sits at 109, an increase of 51 patients since Saturday, according to the Department of Health dashboard. Eleven of those patients are on ventilators and 27 patients are in ICU units.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during a news conference Monday that hospitalizations across the state due to COVID-19 are at an all-time high, though no region in the state has reached a capacity level that triggered a reduction in elective procedures.

Judging by just the number of negative tests in Monday's two-day report (650) and confirmed positive tests (187) reported, the county saw about 29% of its tests come back positive.