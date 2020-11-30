DOH: Number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in Cumberland County jumps to 109 in Monday's data report; 83 new cases for county

The state Department of Health reported Monday 194 cases of COVID-19 and an additional two deaths in Cumberland County, a report that includes data from Sunday and Monday.
The county showed 111 cases and two additional deaths in Sunday's data and 83 cases and no new deaths in Monday's data. The county's 14-day per-capita rate per 100,000 people now sits at an all-time high of 646.49.
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county sits at 109, an increase of 51 patients since Saturday, according to the Department of Health dashboard. Eleven of those patients are on ventilators and 27 patients are in ICU units.
A COVID Winter: Cumberland County restaurants try to survive and adapt as virus cases grow, temperatures drop and funding stalls
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said during a news conference Monday that hospitalizations across the state due to COVID-19 are at an all-time high, though no region in the state has reached a capacity level that triggered a reduction in elective procedures.
Judging by just the number of negative tests in Monday's two-day report (650) and confirmed positive tests (187) reported, the county saw about 29% of its tests come back positive.
The DoH also updated its COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard data over the weekend. Cumberland County's percent positivity increased to 11.9% (up from 11% last week), and its incidence rate per 100,000 people for the last seven days increased to 264.5 (up from 258.9).
The southcentral region featured three counties with more than 200 new cases in Monday's two-day report. York County saw the greatest increase with 396 cases and four additional deaths. Other counties seeing triple-digit case counts were Blair County (272), Dauphin County (221), Franklin County (156) and Lebanon County (132).
The Health Department reported 4,268 new cases of COVID-19 for the state Monday after a report of 5,529 new cases Sunday. The department reported 75 deaths on Sunday and 32 deaths Monday.
County numbers in the southcentral region for Sunday-Monday (updated Nov. 30):
- Adams County (pop. 103,009): 55 new cases; 2,028 total cases (1,955 confirmed, 74 probable); 22,498 negatives; 47 deaths
- Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 78 new cases; 1,567 total cases (1,178 confirmed, 389 probable); 6,598 negatives; 24 deaths (+1)
- Blair County (pop. 121,829): 272 new cases; 4,322 total cases (3,796 confirmed, 526 probable); 27,504 negatives; 63 deaths (+1)
- Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 194 new cases; 5,172 total cases (4,709 confirmed, 463 probable); 49,782 negatives; 134 deaths (+2)
- Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 221 new cases; 7,832 total cases (7,581 confirmed, 251 probable); 67,085 negatives; 218 deaths (+1)
- Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 156 new cases; 4,476 total cases (4,292 confirmed, 184 probable); 30,704 negatives; 110 deaths (+4)
- Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 272 total cases (204 confirmed, 68 probable); 2,067 negatives; 6 deaths
- Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 31 new cases; 1,743 total cases (1,558 confirmed, 185 probable); 9,854 negatives; 54 deaths (+2)
- Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 18 new cases; 742 total cases (715 confirmed, 27 probable); 3,401 negatives; 14 deaths (+2)
- Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 132 new cases; 5,336 total cases (5,016 confirmed, 320 probable); 31,102 negatives; 108 deaths (+2)
- Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 74 new cases; 1,781 total cases (1,705 confirmed, 76 probable); 9,470 negatives; 33 deaths (+1)
- Perry County (pop. 46,272): 14 new cases; 679 total cases (628 confirmed, 51 probable); 6,624 negatives; 9 deaths
- York County (pop. 449,058): 396 new cases; 11,202 total cases (10,645 confirmed, 557 probable); 93,004 negatives; 245 deaths (+4)
ZIP code-level counts (through Nov. 30):
- 17013: 742 positives, 6,871 negatives - +54 since Nov. 27
- 17015: 436 positives, 3,526 negatives - +43 since Nov. 27
- 17050: 688 positives, 6,830 negatives - +35 since Nov. 27
- 17055: 827 positives, 10,269 negatives - +41 since Nov. 27
- 17011: 654 positives, 8,200 negatives - +35 since Nov. 27
- 17007: 106 positives, 893 negatives - +7 since Nov. 27
- 17065: 75 positives, 610 negatives - +8 since Nov. 27
- 17324: 63 positives, 713 negatives - +3 since Nov. 27
- 17241: 185 positives, 1,925 negatives - +6 since Nov. 27
- 17257: 607 positives, 3,014 negatives - +29 since Nov. 27
- 17240: 40 positives, 260 negatives - +6 since Nov. 27
- 17025: 264 positives, 2,688 negatives - +22 since Nov. 27
- 17070: 276 positives, 2,756 negatives - +18 since Nov. 27
- 17043: 77 positives, 1,073 negatives - +8 since Nov. 27
- 17019: 257 positives, 2,944 negatives - +14 since Nov. 27
Long-term care facilities and personal care homes in Cumberland County (as reported to the Department of Health through Nov. 18):
- Artis Senior Living of West Shore (Lemoyne): Fewer than 5 resident cases; 0 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Bethany Village Retirement Center (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Bridges at Bent Creek (Hampden Township): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Brookdale Grandon Farms (Hampden Township): 9 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Carriage Courts Personal Care at Green Ridge Village (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Chapel Pointe (Carlisle): 36 resident cases; 28 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Church of God Home (Carlisle): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center (Carlisle): 42 resident cases; 24 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Country Meadows of West Shore (Mechanicsburg): 5 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Cumberland Crossings (Carlisle): 33 resident cases; 10 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Forest Park (Carlisle: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Fox Subacute (Mechanicsburg): 0 resident cases; 5 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Gardens at Camp Hill: 48 resident cases; 23 staff cases; 8 deaths
- Gardens at West Shore (Camp Hill): 82 resident cases; 26 staff cases; 19 deaths (numbers are from last available data on June 10)
- Gilliland Manor (Newville): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Camp Hill): 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Manorcare Health Center (Carlisle): 25 resident cases; 8 staff cases; 5 deaths
- Messiah Lifeways (Upper Allen Township): 94 cases; 53 staff cases; 14 deaths
- Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home (Carlisle): 74 resident cases; 50 staff cases; 11 deaths
- Shippensburg Health Care Center: 114 resident cases; 40 staff cases; 34 deaths
- Swaim Health Center (Newville): 14 resident cases; 15 staff cases; 0 deaths
- Thornwald Home (Carlisle): 20 resident cases; 19 staff cases; fewer than 5 deaths
- Vibra Senior Living: 0 resident cases; fewer than 5 staff cases; 0 deaths
COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard (Nov. 20-Nov. 26):
(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)
- Pennsylvania
- Percent Positivity - 11.7% last 7 days (11.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 323.4 (291.9 previous 7 days)
- Adams County:
- Percent Positivity - 9.5% last 7 days (6.6% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 233.4 (172.2 previous 7 days)
- Cumberland County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (11% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 264.5 (258.9 previous 7 days)
- Dauphin County:
- Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (10.8% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 275.4 (264.9 previous 7 days)
- Franklin County:
- Percent Positivity - 15.8% last 7 days (17.1% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 391.4 (385.6 previous 7 days)
- Lebanon County:
- Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 408.3 (324.1 previous 7 days)
- Perry County:
- Percent Positivity - 13.2% last 7 days (12.2% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 192.9 (169.1 previous 7 days)
- York County:
- Percent Positivity - 12.2% last 7 days (10.9% previous 7 days)
- Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 325.0 (247.8 previous 7 days)
