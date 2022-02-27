DOH: No new deaths, 33 COVID-19 hospitalizations for Cumberland County Sunday

Cumberland County reported no new deaths Saturday and Sunday in the latest COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county has 52 deaths reported in the first 27 days of February and 270 deaths reported in the last five months.

There were 33 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Sunday's update from the Department of Health, an decrease of 16 from Friday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 56.7.

There are three adults in intensive care and four on ventilators. Nineteen adult ICU beds remain open of the 111 currently staffed across the county, and 25 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

Cumberland County reported 60 cases in the Health Department open data for the weekend, with 47 Friday and 13 Saturday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 33.1, the lowest rate since Aug. 5. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County reported 30 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday (an increase of one from Friday), with 10 of 29 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 15 of 35 available ventilators in use. There are four adults in intensive care and three on ventilators.

Dauphin County reported 50 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday (an increase of four from Friday), with 24 of 198 currently staffed ICU beds available in the county and 82 of 167 available ventilators in use. There are eight adults in intensive care and eight on ventilators.

Vaccine update (Feb. 27)

In data updated Saturday evening, the CDC says 68.1% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 72% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 75.5% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 40.6% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (Feb. 21)

Cumberland County saw decreases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and a decrease in its incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity decreased to 14% for the week of Feb. 11-17, down from 17.4% the previous week. The incidence rate per 100,000 people decreased to 156.3, down from 188.7 the previous week, 352.1 two weeks ago and 673.7 from three weeks ago.

Mifflin County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 17.0% (the third highest in the state and down from 23.1% the week before). Armstrong county topped the state at 20%.

Mifflin County also had the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 286.1, the second highest rate in the state and down from 489.8 the week before. Forest County tops the state at 372.6.

School-age children (updated Feb. 25)

In its weekly update for the 25th week of the school year, the department reported 41 cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, a decrease from the previous week's total of 71 cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,490.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 2,025 cases reported during the week of Feb. 16-Feb. 22, down from an increase of 3,183 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 252,840.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated Feb. 27 - 2-day totals for Saturday and Sunday):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 108 new cases; 24,570 total cases (20,712 confirmed, 3,858 probable); 46,694 negatives; 349 deaths; 54.8% of county population vaccinated

108 new cases; 24,570 total cases (20,712 confirmed, 3,858 probable); 46,694 negatives; 349 deaths; 54.8% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 25 new cases; 10,883 total cases (7,320 confirmed, 3,563 probable); 13,422 negatives; 268 deaths (+2); 38.5% of county population vaccinated

25 new cases; 10,883 total cases (7,320 confirmed, 3,563 probable); 13,422 negatives; 268 deaths (+2); 38.5% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 44 new cases; 29,358 total cases (23,587 confirmed, 5,771 probable); 49,826 negatives; 594 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated

44 new cases; 29,358 total cases (23,587 confirmed, 5,771 probable); 49,826 negatives; 594 deaths; 51.7% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 61 new cases; 50,391 total cases (38,443 confirmed, 11,948 probable); 109,604 negatives; 860 deaths; 68.1% of county population vaccinated

61 new cases; 50,391 total cases (38,443 confirmed, 11,948 probable); 109,604 negatives; 860 deaths; 68.1% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 52 new cases; 58,652 total cases (49,053 confirmed, 9,599 probable); 134,374 negatives; 931 deaths (+3); 62% of county population vaccinated

52 new cases; 58,652 total cases (49,053 confirmed, 9,599 probable); 134,374 negatives; 931 deaths (+3); 62% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 79 new cases; 40,058 total cases (33,307 confirmed, 6,751 probable); 67,665 negatives; 662 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated

79 new cases; 40,058 total cases (33,307 confirmed, 6,751 probable); 67,665 negatives; 662 deaths; 48.6% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 7 new cases; 4,077 total cases (2,213 confirmed, 1,864 probable); 5,250 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.5% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 4,077 total cases (2,213 confirmed, 1,864 probable); 5,250 negatives; 64 deaths; 35.5% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 16 new cases; 11,398 total cases (9,493 confirmed, 1,905 probable); 23,008 negatives; 240 deaths (+2); 50.5% of county population vaccinated

16 new cases; 11,398 total cases (9,493 confirmed, 1,905 probable); 23,008 negatives; 240 deaths (+2); 50.5% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 6 new cases; 4,736 total cases (4,360 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,100 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated

6 new cases; 4,736 total cases (4,360 confirmed, 376 probable); 7,100 negatives; 174 deaths; 40.1% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 20 new cases; 36,310 total cases (31,538 confirmed, 4,772 probable); 65,547 negatives; 498 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated

20 new cases; 36,310 total cases (31,538 confirmed, 4,772 probable); 65,547 negatives; 498 deaths; 55.1% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 9 new cases; 12,174 total cases (11,565 confirmed, 609 probable); 18,041 negatives; 269 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 12,174 total cases (11,565 confirmed, 609 probable); 18,041 negatives; 269 deaths (+1); 49.3% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 7 new cases; 8,767 total cases (6,911 confirmed, 1,856 probable); 14,400 negatives; 179 deaths (+1); 48.1% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 8,767 total cases (6,911 confirmed, 1,856 probable); 14,400 negatives; 179 deaths (+1); 48.1% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 310 new cases; 117,810 total cases (98,604 confirmed; 19,206 probable); 203,216 negatives; 1,448 deaths (+3); 58.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 9.7% last 7 days (12.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 123.0 (179.6 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 11.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 133.0 (234.0 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 14.0% last 7 days (17.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 156.3 (188.7 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 11.9% last 7 days (14.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 120.4 (164.6 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 10.3% last 7 days (15.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 140.0 (260.0 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 10.5% last 7 days (15.4% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 121.3 (190.4 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 15.2% last 7 days (23.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 127.5 (211.8 previous 7 days)

