DOH: No new COVID-19 deaths for Cumberland County, hospitalization rate stays at 9

Cumberland County reported no deaths in Tuesday's COVID-19 data update from the state Department of Health.

The county reported 27 deaths in March and 52 deaths in February. It has three reported deaths in April, with only one death reported in the last 10 days and no deaths reported in the last five days.

There were 11 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Cumberland County in Tuesday's update from the Department of Health, up four from Monday. The highest single-day total was 184 on Jan. 21, 2022. The 14-day average for hospitalizations in the county sits at 9.0.

There are no adults in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Twenty-one adult ICU beds remain open of the 112 currently staffed across the county, and 18 of 92 ventilators in the county are in use.

The Health Department open data reported eight cases for Cumberland County Tuesday. According to department open data, the seven-day average of new cases in the county sits at 13.6. The rate has fallen from 483.4 on Jan. 15, which was the highest seven-day rate for the county during the pandemic.

Franklin County's hospitalizations dropped by two to five patients Tuesday, with five of its 34 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and no one on a ventilator.

Dauphin County's hospitalizations stayed at 16 patients Tuesday, with 41 of its 196 currently staffed ICU beds available. There is one adult in the ICU and four on ventilators.

Vaccine update (April 19)

In data updated Sunday evening, the CDC says 69.7% of Cumberland County's population is fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 73.7% of the population 5 and older is vaccinated, and 77.1% of the population 12 and older is fully vaccinated.

The CDC also reported that 42.1% of the county's fully vaccinated population has received a booster vaccine.

Early Warning Dashboard update (April 18)

Cumberland County saw increases in its COVID-19 percent positivity and incidence rate per 100,000 people in the Health Department's weekly update to its Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard this weekend.

The county's percent positivity increased to 4.8% for the week of April 8-14, up from 3.9% the previous week. The county's rate sat at 3.1% two weeks ago and 3.3% three weeks ago. The incidence rate per 100,000 people increased to 22.5, up from 19.3 the previous week, 14.6 two weeks ago and 16.6 from three weeks ago.

Adams County had the highest positivity rate in the Midstate at 5.5% and the highest incidence rate in the Midstate at 46.6.

Susquehanna County tops the state in percent positivity at 13.4% and Bradford County tops the state in incidence rate at 205.6.

School-age children (updated April 13)

In its weekly update for the 31st week of the school year, the department reported eight cases among children aged 5-18 in Cumberland County during the week of March 30-April 5, an increase from the previous week's total of two cases. The total number of cases in Cumberland County for this school year is 4,567.

Statewide, the number of cases among 5- to 18-year-olds saw an increase of 507 cases reported during the week of March 30-April 5, up from an increase of 458 cases during the previous week.

The state said the total number of cases in that age group for the school year is 257,190.

County numbers in the southcentral region (updated April 19):

Adams County (pop. 103,009): 5 new cases; 24,814 total cases (20,895 confirmed, 3,919 probable); 47,669 negatives; 361 deaths (+1); 55.5% of county population vaccinated

5 new cases; 24,814 total cases (20,895 confirmed, 3,919 probable); 47,669 negatives; 361 deaths (+1); 55.5% of county population vaccinated Bedford County (pop. 47,888): 0 new cases; 10,975 total cases (7,399 confirmed, 3,576 probable); 13,679 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 10,975 total cases (7,399 confirmed, 3,576 probable); 13,679 negatives; 275 deaths; 38.9% of county population vaccinated Blair County (pop. 121,829): 2 new cases; 29,712 total cases (23,874 confirmed, 5,838 probable); 50,466 negatives; 613 deaths (+1); 52.4% of county population vaccinated

2 new cases; 29,712 total cases (23,874 confirmed, 5,838 probable); 50,466 negatives; 613 deaths (+1); 52.4% of county population vaccinated Cumberland County (pop. 253,370): 9 new cases; 51,049 total cases (38,884 confirmed, 12,165 probable); 111,953 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.7% of county population vaccinated

9 new cases; 51,049 total cases (38,884 confirmed, 12,165 probable); 111,953 negatives; 891 deaths; 69.7% of county population vaccinated Dauphin County (pop. 278,299): 13 new cases; 59,164 total cases (49,451 confirmed, 9,713 probable); 136,896 negatives; 961 deaths (+1); 63.3% of county population vaccinated

13 new cases; 59,164 total cases (49,451 confirmed, 9,713 probable); 136,896 negatives; 961 deaths (+1); 63.3% of county population vaccinated Franklin County (pop. 155,027): 8 new cases; 40,362 total cases (33,562 confirmed, 6,800 probable); 69,437 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated

8 new cases; 40,362 total cases (33,562 confirmed, 6,800 probable); 69,437 negatives; 692 deaths; 49.4% of county population vaccinated Fulton County (pop. 14,530): 1 new cases; 4,127 total cases (2,243 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,422 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated

1 new cases; 4,127 total cases (2,243 confirmed, 1,884 probable); 5,422 negatives; 65 deaths; 35.9% of county population vaccinated Huntingdon County (pop. 45,144): 3 new case; 11,516 total cases (9,588 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 23,760 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated

3 new case; 11,516 total cases (9,588 confirmed, 1,928 probable); 23,760 negatives; 244 deaths; 51.2% of county population vaccinated Juniata County (pop. 24,763): 0 new cases; 4,768 total cases (4,391 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,282 negatives; 176 deaths (+1); 40.7% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 4,768 total cases (4,391 confirmed, 377 probable); 7,282 negatives; 176 deaths (+1); 40.7% of county population vaccinated Lebanon County (pop. 141,793): 7 new cases; 36,626 total cases (31,767 confirmed, 4,859 probable); 67,080 negatives; 515 deaths (+1); 56% of county population vaccinated

7 new cases; 36,626 total cases (31,767 confirmed, 4,859 probable); 67,080 negatives; 515 deaths (+1); 56% of county population vaccinated Mifflin County (pop. 46,138): 4 new cases; 12,296 total cases (11,677 confirmed, 619 probable); 18,489 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated

4 new cases; 12,296 total cases (11,677 confirmed, 619 probable); 18,489 negatives; 276 deaths; 49.9% of county population vaccinated Perry County (pop. 46,272): 0 new cases; 8,836 total cases (6,955 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,700 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated

0 new cases; 8,836 total cases (6,955 confirmed, 1,881 probable); 14,700 negatives; 184 deaths; 48.9% of county population vaccinated York County (pop. 449,058): 35 new cases; 118,865 total cases (99,475 confirmed; 19,425 probable); 207,887 negatives; 1,495 deaths (+1); 59.1% of county population vaccinated

(Counties with a percent positivity above 5% in a week go on the Department of Health's watch list)

Pennsylvania: Percent Positivity - 5.8% last 7 days (4.0% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 47.2 (33.4 previous 7 days)

Adams County: Percent Positivity - 5.5% last 7 days (3.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 46.6 (31.1 previous 7 days)

Cumberland County: Percent Positivity - 4.8% last 7 days (3.9% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 22.5 (19.3 previous 7 days)

Dauphin County: Percent Positivity - 3.0% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 15.5 (12.2 previous 7 days)

Franklin County: Percent Positivity - 2.5% last 7 days (2.7% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 20.6 (24.5 previous 7 days)

Lebanon County: Percent Positivity - 2.9% last 7 days (1.8% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 21.9 (14.1 previous 7 days)

Perry County: Percent Positivity - 4.7% last 7 days (2.3% previous 7 days) Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 8.6 (6.5 previous 7 days)

York County:

Percent Positivity - 4.4% last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)

last 7 days (2.9% previous 7 days)

Incidence Rate per 100,000 people last 7 days - 37.4 (26.3 previous 7 days)

Email Jeff at jpratt@cumberlink.com or follow him on Twitter @SentinelPratt.

